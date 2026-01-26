SHOCK BREAKTHOUGH: ‘I know who killed the Beaumont children’

Australia Day marks the 60th anniversary of one of our nation’s most heartbreaking crimes – the disappearance of the Beaumont children, Jane, nine, Arnna, seven, and four-year-old Grant from Adelaide’s Glenelg Beach.

As was common at the time, the children had travelled alone from their Somerton Park home a few kilometres away to the beach where they spent the morning.

Their parents, Jim and Nancy, expected them to return home by 2pm but the children never returned and were reported missing at 7pm.

Witnesses at the time reported to police that they’d seen the children leaving the beach area with a thin-faced, blond man.

One reported seeing them purchasing food at a Glenelg bakery at 11.15am.

Over the years, many suspects have been suggested and the police have offered a $1 million reward for information but no one has ever been charged and no physical evidence of the children found.

Last year a private dig at a former Castalloy factory site in the south-west of Adelaide, once owned by long-time suspect Harry Phipps, failed to uncover any new evidence.

Now, journalist Bryan Littlely – who covers the case extensively on his podcast Sleepers – hopes his team of researchers are on the brink of a significant breakthrough.

“I believe the evidence we have found leads to the fact at least two people physically abducted those kids,” he tells Woman’s Day.

Last year, after investigating the case for more than a decade, Bryan was put in touch with a woman who says she saw the children the day they went missing and that her son even played with Grant.

Excavations at an Adelaide site were fruitless. (Image: Newspix)

FAMILY FRIEND

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was a young mother of three at the time.

She was on holiday in the area with her husband and children.

The family were having lunch on the Glenelg grass on January 26, 1966.

She alleges a middle-aged, tall, strong man with grey hair approached them with two girls and a boy in tow.

“My young lad and the [other] little lad stuck together to play, but [the man] kept the girls back mainly,” she told Triple M radio. He then took the three children to a sideshow.

Bryan says the description of the man and the direction they went in are significant for the investigation.

“She’s an Aboriginal woman with so much integrity, highly respected and well-educated,” Bryan says.

“The police were in contact with her decades ago but she’d never spoken publicly. She’d have been scared to.”

Another significant discovery in the case is that there was another man at the children’s family home the day they went missing.

“It was a family friend and his identity wasn’t known [at first],” Bryan says, explaining he’s recently been revealed as the now-deceased salesman Bill Cotton, who was charged with gross indecency over a Glenelg incident in 1953.

Alarmingly, Bryan says his team have been able to link Cotton with convicted predator Stanley Arthur Hart and his associates.

Cotton assisted Nancy and Jim Beaumont in the early days of the investigation and was a constant presence in the days and months afterwards.

“The impact of that relationship could have compromised the information that went out,” Bryan says.

Furthermore, Nancy’s first report to the SA Women’s Police Office was that the children left home at 8.40am but her husband Jim altered that to 1pm and later 10am when making his report. It means there is potentially a missing hour and a half.

A bone fragment was found at the Yatina dig. (Image: Supplied)

BONE FRAGMENT

Then in May 2025, Bryan and his investigations team found a bone fragment at the Yatina home of deceased Hart.

Despite police previously ruling out Hart as a suspect, Bryan’s team has linked him to the Beaumont children’s disappearance as well as the Adelaide Oval abductions of Joanne Ratcliffe, 11, and Kirste Gordon, four, in 1973.

Former Professor of Anatomy Maciej Henneberg at the University of Adelaide assessed the fragment and said he was more than 90 per cent certain it was from a child, likely a piece of a juvenile pelvis.

The bone fragment is currently with South Australian police for testing and Bryan is hopeful it will provide answers or a pathway to new leads in both cases.

Sleepers is available on all podcast platforms.

