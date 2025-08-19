Beaumont children update: ‘We are close to the truth’

Australia’s most haunting cold case may finally be a step closer to being solved with new bombshell revelations about what really happened to the Beaumont children when they disappeared almost 60 years ago.

In Unmasking The Killer Of The Missing Beaumont Children, startling new testimony from a mystery woman details horrific details of the kidnapping and murder of Jane, Arnna and Grant Beaumont after they were taken from Adelaide’s Glenelg Beach on Australia Day, January 26, 1966.

The woman, only identified as “Louise,” names the man who has long been a suspect in the case – the late businessman, Harry Phipps – as being responsible for their killing. She alleges Phipps, a well-known paedophile now deceased, also sexually assaulted her and passed her around to other abusers within his paedophile ring.

CASE BREAKTHROUGH

It was after the ill-fated deep excavation of Phipps’ old factory site at suburban North Plympton in February, which failed to find any traces of Jane, nine, Arnna, seven, and Grant, four, that led to this breakthrough. Louise contacted the book’s co-author Stuart Mullins to confess all she knew about the case.

Stuart and former South Australian police detective Bill Hayes have been investigating the Beaumont case for years, and co-authored the new book. Bill tells Woman’s Day that Louise’s revelations, which are detailed in one of the book’s most chilling chapters, could prove to be a game-changer in the investigation.

The three children went missing on Australia Day, 1966

“This is more information than we have ever known about those last days of the Beaumont children, and we believe we now have an answer,” Bill says. “We have been saying for 20 years it was Harry Phipps, and now we have information that suggests it was indeed him.”

South Australian police named Phipps, who died in 2004, as a person of interest in the case.

Louise’s revelations claim Phipps took the three Beaumonts from the beach to his factory, where the two girls were sexually abused before being strangled and dumped in a pit on the site. Grant was reportedly taken to a local racecourse where he too was murdered and later buried on the banks of Sturt River, in an area which has since been concreted.

A man, who Louise said had repeatedly abused her and was part of the same paedophile ring Phipps belonged to, confessed Phipps had killed the children and buried them at the factory. The abuser warned Louise if she ever reported the abuse, she would, “end up under the concrete like the Beaumonts”.

LIE DETECTOR

Bill says any doubts about Louise’s recollections, particularly the years taken to come forward, were challenged during an extensive lie detector test.

“I did the lie detector test – I’m a qualified detection examiner from my years on the police force – and she was telling the truth about all she was told,” he says.

“I’m confident she told us truthfully what she had been told, and that is startling information. Actually, the full details she told us made me feel unwell.”

Even though February’s search of the former factory site, which dug up 12,000 metric tonnes of dirt, failed to find any human remains, Bill believes Phipps had previously dug up the bodies of Jane and Arnna and moved them to another location.

He hopes the book generates new leads for the South Australian police to investigate – a $1 million reward already exists for information leading to a conviction or a discovery. As for news of a possible excavation of a sinkhole at Stansbury on the Yorke Peninsula Bill doesn’t believe the Beaumonts are there.

“But I’m willing to be wrong and if that’s the case, then I would be thrilled because the goal is to find the children. This is a case that’s had an impact on the psyche of this country, so it needs to be solved.”

Unmasking The Killer Of The Missing Beaumont Children (Simon & Schuster, $36.99).

Related