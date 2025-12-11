Why Eugenie and Beatrice were missing from Kate Middleton’s ‘Together At Christmas’ carol service

PHIL DAMPIER OPINION

It’s become a royal tradition like the King’s address.

The Princess of Wales takes great pride in the healing powers of her annual “Together At Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey.

Catherine has dedicated herself to literally bringing people in from the cold and sent out invitations as usual to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who have attended in the past.

But the daughters of disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson were conspicuous by their absence this year, citing “previous commitments.”

So what’s going on?

I’m told by reliable Palace sources that happily married mums Bea, 37, and Eugenie, 35, are “walking a tightrope” between loyalty to their parents and allegiance to the royal family.

The sisters have apparently chosen to stay away. Credit: Backgrid.

“They didn’t want to turn the event into a circus by having attention on them so they took the decision to stay away” my source told me.

“It was their choice and no-one leant on them.

“The Princesses really are torn between their family and loyalty to the Crown.

“They will probably go to Sandringham at Christmas to be with the King and the rest of the royals, but they didn’t want to overshadow Kate’s service as they passionately support it.”

In an Instagram post on the day of the service, Eugenie said : “Wish Bea and I could have been celebrating tonight with our family.

“Wishing the Prince and Princess of Wales such a special evening at her incredible carol service — what an amazing message of love and hope.”

But if the Yorkie sisters are staying away from royal get togethers, it seems likely their cousins will keep their distance as well.

It’s not thought the King, William and Kate, and other senior royals will turn up this Friday when Beatrice’s second daughter Athena is christened at the Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace.

Bea’s property developer husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi, 42, gets on well with the royals, as does Eugenie’s well-liked other half Jack Brooksbank.

The sisters have been caught in the fallout of their father’s banishment. Credit: Getty.

But with Andy and Fergie certain to be there, the event is likely to be tight knit and discreet.

The former Prince Andrew will probably be left out of any official photos released, so low is his status.

A smattering of European royals may attend, along with Sir Richard Branson’s daughter Holly, a close friend.

Quite rightly the focus will be on Athena, who was born several weeks premature in January, weighing less than 2 kgs.

“It will be a happy day and Bea and Eugenie will hope next year is much better” said the source.

“They have been through the wringer watching their parents’ downfall, and while they want to support them, they are treading carefully to keep in with the rest of the family.”

