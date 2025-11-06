Royal fans go wild over Prince William’s “hot” new look

Prince William set hearts racing in Brazil this week, leaving social media ablaze as fans couldn’t get enough of the ‘hot’ royal.

The Prince of Wales showcased his athletic prowess during a sweaty game of volleyball on the iconic Copacabana beach, prompting countless admirers to gush over his toned physique and undeniable charisma.

Tanned and sporting a neatly trimmed beard, William proved that being in his forties hasn’t slowed him down one bit, with fans quick to praise his athleticism.

It’s no surprise that William has maintained such a fit figure. The heir to the throne comes from a family steeped in sporting tradition and rigorous physical training. From rowing and swimming to polo, William has been active since childhood.

And his years of disciplined activity were only intensified by military service. He trained at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, served as a helicopter pilot in the RAF Search and Rescue Force, and flew an air ambulance before stepping back to focus on royal duties.

Throughout his military career, William was put through gruelling exercise regimes, including high-intensity circuits, swimming, running, and strength training – all designed to ensure peak physical fitness.

Even during university, he captained the rowing and water polo teams, later supporting youth swimming initiatives as Patron of the English Schools’ Swimming Association.

More recently, the royal father-of-three has remained dedicated to fitness, regularly jogging and rowing, and maintaining a balanced diet.

His routine includes breakfasts of eggs and wholemeal toast, afternoon tea, and careful attention to reducing his sugar intake – though he admits he does still enjoy the occasional chocolate brownie or glass of red wine.

Insiders note that William has also been on a renewed health kick following a scare with Princess Catherine’s cancer diagnosis last year, which reportedly prompted him to take his well being even more seriously.

