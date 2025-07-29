Sources say the senior royals aren’t coping with the workload and it’s time for new blood in the monarchy

An overworked senior royal household and increasing pressure on ailing King Charles has left the heir to the throne, Prince William, no choice but to push for an early start to his reign, according to royal insiders.

Advertisement

In the same week, King Charles came under fire for reports of palace staffing issues after a mass exodus over palace demands and low pay, and there were claims that his sister Princess Anne was feeling overwhelmed and overworked.

On the matter of Charles’ annual summer holiday, reports the cancer-stricken 76-year-old was in need of a “quiet” summer at the more private residence Birkhall further reflected the stress he’s taken on in recent times.

Prince William feels it’s time for him to take on more responsibility as heir. (Credit: Getty)

READY TO STEP UP

For Prince William, it’s all just further validation that the time has come for the senior royals to step aside and give the heir, and the next generation of royals, room to revive the monarchy.



“William’s more than ready to take command and has proven time and again, especially while the King was going through intensive treatments, that he’s totally capable,” a royal insider says.



“No one would expect Charles to step aside completely but it’s certainly a conversation that’s been discussed since his diagnosis. It would be imprudent of them to not consider it.”



The recent The Sunday Times report into the dire staffing issues at Highgrove House is said to have “devastated” Charles, with 11 out of 12 gardeners having quit since early 2022 amid claims of poor conditions and minimum wages.

Advertisement

George recently celebrated his 12th birthday. (Credit: Instagram)

THE ULTIMATE RESPONSIBILITY

There’s no denying William, 43, has had a tough year of his own, juggling his mounting royal duties and being a supportive husband to wife Catherine as she’s battled cancer.



Yet, his commitment to the crown has never faltered, and with Kate on a steady path to recovery and their oldest son Prince George just turning 12, insiders say William is in a better position to take on the ultimate royal responsibility.



“William knows he’s been distracted with Kate’s health problems but it’s clear the senior royals aren’t coping with the workload and it’s time to bring new blood to the monarchy,” the source says.



“He’s told Charles he’s been spreading himself too thin and needs to hand over some responsibility to him while he takes some time out.”

Both Charles and his sister Anne have battled health issues recently. (Credit: Getty)

TAKING ON TOO MUCH

The issue of age and health can’t be overlooked, either, with Queen Camilla marking her 78th birthday last week and Anne turning 75 next month.



Though she’s always been known for her solid work ethic, there’s a fear she’s been taking on too much after it was revealed her horse-riding accident last year was “so much worse than anyone let on” and “it took quite a while for her to feel herself again”.



Anne, would welcome William stepping up to the plate, with claims she’s been keen for him to take on more “bread and butter” royal duties.

Advertisement

“She’s still doing most of the investitures [at Windsor] even though William lives there,” a source told The Sunday Times. “It annoys her.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.