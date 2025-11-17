MEGHAN MARKLE PHOTO SCANDAL: Here’s what happened

It was arguably the biggest night in Hollywood since the Met Gala, with swathes of fabulously dressed celebrities almost causing a pile-up as they descended on Beverly Hills for the doyenne of reality TV’s 70th birthday – the one and only Kris Jenner!

And while royal commentators almost choked on their morning cup of English breakfast tea when they saw Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry arriving at the flashy event, Meghan, 44, made sure she was front and centre as the party raged at Jeff Bezos’ $253 million mansion – with insiders saying it’s another “step in her Hollywood comeback plan”.

Images of Meghan and Harry partying with the Kardashian clan went missing from social media. (Credit: Instagram)

MISSING PHOTOS

But just hours after Kris celebrated “one of the very best nights of my entire life”, flanked by celebrities from Justin Bieber to Paris Hilton and Oprah Winfrey with a carousel of images posted to Instagram, including herself posing alongside a grinning Meghan and Prince Harry, 41, the images of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were mysteriously deleted.

“There’s a wild rumour that Harry and Meghan hadn’t RSVP’d and it was a next-day tidy-up by Kris [Jenner] of the overnight coverage that got them deleted,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

“Word is that an urgent ‘list of requests’ from Meghan’s team to touch up some photos and delete others, apparently at the request of Harry, came into Kris’ inbox and it didn’t go down well. No confirmation on whether it was to beautify Meghan or foliate Harry’s head after his bumbling speech about it the week before, but either way Kris and Kim don’t have time for it.”

However, Page Six says the real reason Prince Harry asked for the photos to be removed is because he “doesn’t want to annoy the royal family while he’s trying to reconcile with them”.

Royal commentator Tom Bower adds the Prince is “fed up with being paraded” around Hollywood, but for Meghan it’s all part of her return to a celebrity life – and comes after she announced her return to acting after eight years last week – and the couple are juggling two very different priorities.

Insiders say Harry was worried it would affect his relationship with the royal family. (Credit: Instagram)

HOMESICK HARRY

Meghan is set to play herself in the upcoming film Close Personal Friends, alongside Lily Collins and Brie Larson. But her career pathway has been causing friction at home.

“There was tension between Meghan and Harry over his refusal to appear alongside her in her new movie and her attempts to cosy up to the likes of Kris and the Kardashians. Harry’s worried she has plans for more reality shows,” a source says.

Indeed Harry hinted he’s homesick in an emotional letter for Remembrance Day.

“Though currently I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for,” Harry wrote.

“The banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands – ridiculous as it sounds, these are the things that make us British. I make no apology for it. I love it.”

A source adds, “They might still be presenting a unified front for now, but how long can it last?”

