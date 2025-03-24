Luxembourg’s Royal family is one of the youngest monarchies. It dates back to the 18th century when it was originally ruled by the House of Orange-Nassau.

The current reigning monarch is Grand Duke Henri, who ascended to the throne in October 2000.

We have put together everything you need to know about the Grand Ducal Family of Luxembourg.

Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, Princess Amalia, Pope Francis, Prince Liam and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa. (Credit: Getty)

WHO IS CURRENTLY THE MONARCH OF THE LUXEMBOURG FAMILY?

The current monarch of Luxembourg is His Royal Highness Grand Duke Henri, who has been the head of the state since October 2000.

Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg succeeded his father, Grand Duke Jean after he abdicated the throne following a 36-year reign.

(Credit: Getty)

WHO ARE THE MEMBERS OF THE LUXEMBOURG FAMILY?

Grand Duke Henri

As the current reigning monarch of Luxembourg, Grand Duke Henri has held the throne since 2000.

Like his father and grandmother, Henri has a plan to eventually abdicate like his father and mother, telling La Libre that he has a “date in mind”.

While attending University, Henri and Maria met as they both studied political science. In February, 1981 the pair were married, and have since welcomed five children: Guillaume, Félix, Louis, Alexandra, and Sébastien.

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa

Born Maria Teresa Mestre y Batista on March 22, 1956, Maria is passionate about women’s rights and social inclusion.

She became Grand Duchess due to her marriage to Grand Duke Henri in 1981.

Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume

Born to Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa on November 11, 1981, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume is their eldest son.

He is the heir apparent and plays a large role in representing Luxembourg.

In 2012, he married Countess Stéphanie de Lannoy and the pair have welcomed two children, Prince Charles and Prince François.

Grand Duke Henri, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and their son Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and his wife Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie. (Credit: Getty)

Hereditary Grand Duchess Stéphanie

Hereditary Grand Duchess Stéphanie was born on February 18, 1984, and became a part of the Luxembourg royal family on October 20, 2012, when she married Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume.

Stéphanie actively promotes Luxembourg’s arts and crafts, supporting cultural and social initiatives.

Prince Félix and Princess Claire with Princess Amalia and Prince Liam in 2023.

Prince Félix and Princess Claire

Prince Félix is the second child to Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, and was born on June 3, 1984.

He married Claire Lademacher in September 2013, and they have since welcomed three children: Princess Amalia Gabriela Maria Teresa, Prince Liam Henri Hartmut and Prince Balthazar Félix Karl.

Prince Louis

Prince Louis is the third son of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and was born on August 3, 1986.

He was married to Tess Antony in 2006 and the pair welcomed two sons, Prince Gabriel and Prince Noah.

They later divorced in 2019.

Princess Alexandra

Princess Alexandra is the only daughter of Grand Duke Henri and Duchess Maria Teresa.

Alexandra married Nicolas Bagory in 2023 and welcomed their first daughter Victoire on May 14 2024.

Prince Sébastien

Grand Duke Henri and Duchess Maria Teresa welcomed their fifth child Prince Sébastien on April 16, 1992.

He currently serves in the Luxembourg Army and was sworn in as an officer in September 2017.

(Credit: Getty)

WHAT IS THE ROLE OF THE LUXEMBOURG ROYAL FAMILY?

The Luxembourg royal family, led by the Grand Duke, mainly serves ceremonial and symbolic functions, representing the country at official events and advocating for national interests both within Luxembourg and abroad.

They are also involved in various charitable and social causes, while the Grand Duke’s constitutional responsibilities are carried out in line with the decisions of the elected government.

The Grand Duke’s constitutional responsibilities include the promulgation of laws, appointing the Prime Minister and the representation of Luxembourg in diplomatic occasions.

