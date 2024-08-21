Meagan Lee was using her favourite vibrator, the Satisfyer Pro 2

She believed that, at the time, the sex toy had given her the ultimate orgasm

Searing pains in her chest later turned out to be heart pains from an aneurysm

I lifted my head from resting on my sex buddy Cam’s chest and gave him a suggestive look he’d come to know well.

“Already?” he chuckled. “Oh, if you insist.”

We’d already had four rounds!

Cam and I had met through Tinder three years earlier and loved hanging out and just having fun.

When I’d heard about the Satisfyer Pro 2, a vibrator with a sucking sensation that gave mind-blowing orgasms, I’d raced out to buy one.

Meagan had been enjoying herself with her partner Cam one day when things took a terrifying turn.

Reaching for the vibrator now, I incorporated its stimulation into our fifth session.

Once I’d climaxed, I flopped down on the pillow, heavily panting and my heart racing a million miles an hour.

Did I just have the ultimate orgasm? I wondered.

Sitting up to catch my breath, a sudden pain seared through my chest.

“Ouch,” I cried out, clutching it.

I realised I was also sweating profusely.

“Are you all right?” Cam asked, panicking. “Should I call an ambulance?”

“Let’s try Nurse on Call first,” I insisted weakly.

I’d been born with a form of dwarfism, which came with an abundance of health problems.

After being taken to hospital and assessed for surgery, Meagan was placed into an induced coma.

One was tachycardia, a condition that causes an increased heart rate.

I put it down to that and hoped my heart would slow soon.

The last thing I wanted was a hospital admission.

I called the nurse and explained my symptoms to her.

To my shock, she said it was an emergency.

“They’re sending an ambulance,” I told Cam in a panic.

Within minutes, the ambos arrived clutching a portable ECG heart monitor.

Thankfully, I’d managed to get dressed.

“It was the vibe…” I managed to tell them between laboured breaths. “I think something is wrong with my heart.”

A reading confirmed that my heart rhythm was abnormal and I needed to go to the hospital right away.

While recovering, Meagan developed a terrifying pressure wound on her head.

Cam met me there.

Arriving, I underwent a barrage of tests. First for sepsis, as I’d had bladder surgery two weeks earlier.

Then, after ruling that out, I had an echocardiogram.

It showed an undiagnosed aneurysm in my heart had ruptured, creating a hole between chambers. This had allowed the blood to flow back the wrong way. Now it was pumping in the wrong direction!

I needed open heart surgery and was transferred to another hospital.

My family were called and told to meet me there.

I was rushed into theatre, where surgeons operated for six hours to repair the exploding aneurysm. Then, after stitching me up, I had a blood clotting crisis that triggered organ failure.

That led to another round of surgery, this time to remove clots and drain excess blood.

I was in an induced coma for 10 days before I finally came around in the ICU, with my mum and my brother Stephen at my bedside.

“We thought we were going to lose you,” Mum told me, sobbing. “They’d told us to prepare for the worst, and we were told to say our goodbyes.”

After surgery, she developed complications that later resulted in two fingertips on her right hand and all the toes on her left foot turning black.

My ordeal was far from over… Days later, new problems emerged.

Dead tissue formed on my fingertips and toes as a side effect of the blood pressure meds given to me while I was in the coma.

I spent a further six days in ICU before I was transferred to a ward.

Cam, who was already close to my family, visited me daily.

Then, one morning, I felt an annoying itch on my scalp. I assumed it was just the grime from days without a proper wash.

But when my bestie, Caitlyn, dropped by and started to comb through my tangled hair, she stumbled upon something horrifying.

“Sweetie, I need to get a nurse,” she said shakily.

I begged her to take a photo of what she’d seen.

Turning it towards me, I gasped. There was a giant oozing pressure sore that had formed on the back of my head.

Meagan says despite the ordeal and its lengthy recovery, she hasn’t let this stop her from enjoying life.

Meanwhile, the wounds on my hands and toes only got worse.

Two fingertips on my right hand and all the toes on my left foot turned black, and a year on I needed amputation surgery.

I vowed not to let anything I’d been through stop me from living my life.

When I read through my medical notes, it hit me.

The doctor who came to examine me was baffled as to how I’d developed the wound.

While nurses treated the pressure sore with an antiseptic, it didn’t heal for months.

I was discharged in February and was allowed to live in my flat, which I was grateful for, as it meant I could maintain my independence.

I got help from the NDIS, which provided support workers, along with Cam and Mum.

I also had to visit our local medical centre every other day for three months so nurses could care for my head wound.

I couldn’t have a decent shower for ages and wasn’t able to wash my hair for six months.

The orgasm that elevated my heart rate had caused the rupture. A vibrator had exploded my heart!

I decided to share what happened to me on TikTok, and my video went viral, clocking up a whopping three million views and over 2000 comments. I have a Satisfyer Pro 2 and didn’t have an experience like yours, one joked. I don’t blame the product, as I had issues with my heart already. Although I’m pretty traumatised over what happened, I don’t plan on giving up sex or using sex toys. But I might lower the intensity and lessen my sessions! Meagan Lee says she doesn’t blame the vibrator for causing her heart to explode.