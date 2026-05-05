Return of the King!

Gai Collis, 69, from Wyoming NSW shares her story below….

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Rushing into the living room, I searched for my work bag.

It was August 1977, and at 21, I was about to head to my job as a legal secretary.

I lived in Chatswood, NSW, with two mates, and we had the morning news on the TV.

Suddenly, a headline caught our attention.

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“Elvis Presley has been found dead at his home in Memphis,” the newsreader said gravely. “He was 42 years old.”

I was devastated.

While Mum preferred Neil Diamond and Dad was into opera, I’d discovered Elvis on my own and had grown up listening to his records.

My housemates and I plonked ourselves on the couch and cried before heading to work.

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At the office, it was all anyone wanted to talk about.

I hope his music lives onfor future generations, I thought glumly.

As the years rolled on, Elvis remained a big part of my life.

Songs like Fool and The Wonder of You were on constant repeat on my cassette player.

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Gai Collis and friends at the Elvis festival in Parkes.

I was often gifted memorabilia from friends and family, such as Elvis bobbleheads, and mugs with his face on it.

For years, I wanted to go to the Parkes Elvis Festival, an annual five-day celebration of the King in Central West NSW, but I could never find accommodation.

Then, in 2015, my best friend called me up.

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“Gai, we’re going to the festival,” she said. “My grandson’s great uncle has a house we can stay in!”

“This doesn’t feel real!” I squealed.

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In January 2016, we drove to Parkes.

Stepping into the festival, a huge grin spread across my face.

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There was Elvis merchandise everywhere, people dressed as him, and tribute acts as far as the eye could see!

The festival was headlined by Donny Edwards, an Elvis tribute artist from the USA.

It also featured top Melbourne tribute artist, Jack Gatto, who was so good it was like being at a real Elvis concert!

Flopping onto the lounge after the festival, I felt a rush of pure joy.

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“That was incredible!” I exclaimed.

“We definitely need to come back next year,” my friend said, smiling.

Sure enough, in 2017, we were back in Parkes.

The festival organisers had started posting accommodation options on their website, so finding somewhere to stay wasn’ta problem.

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This time we brought a group of friends, and, inspired by Jailhouse Rock, the ladies all wore 1950s dresses with striped tops and Elvis print on the skirts!

Gai Collis and friends in their Jailhouse Rock frocks!

We returned year after year, often rocking outfits inspired by Elvis movies, like Blue Hawaii.

Seeing tribute acts of all ages filled me with glee.

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There were boys in their teens right through to legends in their 80s, givingit their all.

Some of the performers even called me ‘Mum’ because I was always at their shows, dancing and filming their brilliant acts!

In 2026, the Parkes Elvis Festival was on January 7-11 and it was my 10th time attending!

For me, the festival is confirmation that Elvis’s music is here to stay.

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Watching his spirit live on through such passionate performers always makes my heart sing.

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