Our friendship got us through Cancer and won us GOLD!

Sally and her best friend Jen worked as volunteer lifeguards together since 1998.

In 2018, Sally was found to have stage two Breast Cancer after having a mammogram.

Sadly, three years later, in 2021, Jen was found to also have Breast Cancer and had a successful lumpectomy.

In December 2021, Sally and Jen were able to get back into the water and compete in the Australian Surf Life Saving Title!

Sally Taylor, from Mooloolaba NSW shares her story…

With salty skin and wet hair, I beamed at my best friend Jen in the ocean next to me.

Our happy place, I thought.

A long service member of the Moolooaba Surf Life Saving Club, I’d been patrolling the beaches as a volunteer since 1998.

Through lifesaving, I began competing at surf ski events, which is how I met my teammate Jen.

Fourteen years on, she was like family.

Jenny Rogers (left) and I on Patrol at Mooloolaba Beach 2023 season. (Image: Supplied)

When I wasn’t with my husband, Rod, and our kids, I was guaranteed to be in the water with Jen.

So she was one of the first people I called in July 2018 when a routine mammogram revealed stage 2 breast cancer.

“They want to operate,” I told her.

Jen’s a nurse and knew what to say.

“We’ll get through this,” she reassured me.

Having already watched four women in my family battle the disease, I couldn’t believe it was now happening to me.

Within two weeks, I’d had a lumpectomy and was scheduled for a mastectomy that November, due to my family history.

Two months later, I was back on the surf ski with Jen.

It helped me forget about the upcoming surgery and specialist visits. And right after my mastectomy I had just one question for the doc.

Me and my husband Rod. (Image: Supplied)

“When can I get back on the water?” I asked.

“Around five weeks, but I’ll need to give you the all-clear after a surgery like this,” she explained.

I counted down the days, and after my appointment, Jen was the first person I phoned.

“I got the all-clear,” I cried down the phone.

“Meet you at the beach in half an hour,” she said excitedly.

After being cooped up for weeks, it was so freeing to be back in the ocean.

It’s got healing powers, I thought, as the spray splashed my face and I felt healthy and strong.

Thankfully, the cancer hadn’t spread and I didn’t need chemo, so, wasting no time, Jen and I got back into training for an upcoming surf ski competition.

Jenny and I competing for Mooloolaba Surf Life Saving Club at Australian Surf Life Saving Titles 2023 at Scarborough Beach, Western Australia Women’s 55-59 Masters Double Ski. (Image: Supplied)

In April 2019, we won a silver medal at the Australian Surf Lifesaving Titles in the relay with our friend Carol.

That July, I had a full hysterectomy to further prevent cancer, and as soon as possible, Jen and I were back in the water again.

Life was good.

Then, two years later, Jen called. “Sally,” she choked down the phone, “I have bad news.”

She also had annual mammograms as her mum and aunt had both battled breast cancer, and now her routine X-ray had found cancer, too.

“I’ve nursed patients with cancer for over 40 years, but I never expected to be on the other side of it,” she said.

“It’s going to be okay, Jen,” I reassured her, like she had me. “I know exactly how it feels and I’m going to be here for you every step of the way.”

I was devastated for Jen because I understood the fear she would feel that she might not make it through.

Jen had a successful lumpectomy.

Her husband, Paul, and I helped her as much as possible through the four gruelling weeks of radiotherapy that followed.

Jenny and I (left) with our Aussie Gold Medal for winning Women’s 55-59 Masters in the Year of 2022. (Image: Supplied)

While she couldn’t go in the water, we walked along the shore barefoot with coffee.

Then on December 31, 2021, Jen called me.

“I’ve got the all- clear to get back in the water,” she said.

Of course, we rushed straight to the beach with our paddles!

“I’m keen to train again now,” Jen told me. “I want to compete in the Surf Lifesaving Titles in March.”

It’s a huge event where members from Australia’s 314 surf clubs come together to compete in more than 480 beach and ocean contests.

“If you’re ready for it, then let’s do it,” I agreed.

Spending four days a week training together, we realised that everything we had been through together made us better teammates.

“We understand each other so much, it’s like we can anticipate the other’s next move,” I said.

Three months later, in March 2022, we set off in our double surf ski to paddle 600m against 25 other competitors.

Slicing through the water, we took the lead. My muscles burned, but I dug deep.

Six minutes later, we crossed the finish line first.

Jenny and I at the Australian Surf Life Saving titles in Perth with gold medals for the Double Ski and Bronze medals for the Ski Relay. (Image: Supplied)

Dropping our paddles onto the damp sand afterwards, Jen and I collapsed to the ground.

“We won,” I whispered as the shock faded.

Looking at each other, Jen began smiling and we leapt into the air, jumping and screaming with joy.

“We did it!” Jen whooped.

Our first gold medal!

After everything we’d been though, it felt extra special.

A year later, we took first place again.

Together, we not only beat cancer but became Aussie gold medal winners – twice!

We never expected to share our cancer journeys, as well as our love for the ocean. I’m so grateful for Jen’s friendship and her being by my side for both.

Jen Rogers, 59 says:

Receiving my cancer diagnosis turned my world upside down. Going for a paddle on the ocean was so healing and therapeutic before surgery and after the shock of being diagnosed. The sea was calming, healing and great for my mental health, giving me hope and something to focus on and look forward to. Breast cancer doesn’t have to stop you from enjoying the things that you love. The most important piece of advice I can give is to get checked for cancer.

