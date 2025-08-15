Eat pasta, pizza & chips… and lose 6kg in 28 days

What to do
Healthy eating doesn’t need to be a slog – you can enjoy your favourite foods and lose weight at the same time. It’s easy! Simply follow the plan as directed. Just remember to drink plenty of water throughout to help support your body while you detox. And feel free to enjoy a couple of cups of coffee and tea (without sugar) a day, too.
Diet Doctor says
It’s no secret that the Italians know how to eat well – hello pizza, pasta and carbs! But despite their sometimes decadent diet, they’re able to keep their waistlines looking svelte by focusing on eating wholefoods, keeping portions small and blood sugar levels steady by injecting a good dose of healthy fats at every meal. In terms of achieving your weight-loss goals, this is also a far more sustainable approach to eating as your body feels satiated – rather than starved. Buon appetito…
Cheat’s pizza! Make your own with store-bought pita bread, sliced tomato, basil, ham or bacon and grated mozzarella. (Image: AdobeStock)
Day 1
Breakfast
1 cup plain Greek yoghurt served with a handful of berries and a sprinkling of walnuts
Lunch
Chicken wrap with ½ avocado, iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, grated carrot and 2 slices tasty cheese
Snack
1 apple and a small handful of raw almonds
Dinner
1 large handful of pasta (any kind, cooked) served with tomato, basil pasta sauce, a large handful of spinach leaves and grated parmesan cheese
Day 2
Breakfast
2 poached eggs on 1 slice of buttered sourdough toast and ½ an avocado
Lunch
1 small pot of any salad from supermarket, or make at home, plus 1 piece of fruit of choice
Snack
Homemade sugar-free banana muffin
Dinner
2 lamb loin chops served with a handful of homemade potato chips, broccoli and 1 corn cob. (Peel and slice potatoes, toss with olive oil, salt and pepper and bake for 20 minutes at 200°C).
Day 3
Breakfast
½ cup of apple pie overnight oats. (Soak ½ cup rolled oats, ½ cup milk of choice, ½ grated green apple, 1 tsp ground cinnamon and 1 tsp vanilla extract overnight)
Lunch
2 corn or rice thins topped with ½ avocado, fresh tomato, salt and pepper, plus 1 piece of fruit of choice
Snack
2 celery sticks with 1 tbsp peanut butter
Dinner
1 salmon fillet oven-baked with broccoli florets and ½ sweet potato (cut into rounds for quick cooking) drizzled with 2 tbsp soy sauce
Day 4
Breakfast
2 eggs, scrambled with 2 slices smoked salmon and chopped chives
Lunch
1 cup microwave brown rice served with 1 small tin tuna (in olive oil) with handful cherry tomatoes, 1/4 cucumber (chopped) and Greek feta
Snack
1 apple
Dinner
1 cup homemade pasta bake served with unlimited baby spinach leaves or broccoli
Day 5
Breakfast
2 slices multigrain toast topped with 1 banana and 1 tbsp honey drizzled over top
Lunch
Salad wrap made with ½ avocado, iceberg lettuce, chopped tomato, cucumber, grated carrot and feta
Snack
2 carrots with plain hummus dip
Dinner
Stir-fry made with ½ rump steak (cut into thin strips), 1 cup of mixed frozen vegetables, 1 garlic clove (minced), 2 tbsp soy sauce and a handful of cooked rice noodles
Day 6
Breakfast
½ cup porridge served with 1 tbsp peanut butter and chopped banana
Lunch
Panini with prosciutto, tomato, basil and buffalo mozzarella
Snack
½ cup plain Greek yoghurt with small handful of berries
Dinner
2 honey soy chicken drumsticks served with ½ cup mashed potato and 1 cup cooked green vegetables of choice
Day 7
Breakfast
Bacon and egg roll, homemade (no sauce!)
Lunch
Leftover pasta bake
Snack
1 fruit-free muesli bar
Dinner
½ thin-crust chicken pizza and a large salad with fat-free dressing
Did you know?
It’s not just what you eat but how! Research shows eating slowly without distraction allows you to tune into your body’s hunger cues – so you’re better able to recognise when you’re feeling full.
Getting enough high-quality sleep is also important as poor sleep and sleep deprivation can both impede fat loss.
As always, consult a Doctor before embarking on a new diet.