Eat pasta, pizza & chips… and lose 6kg in 28 days

What to do

Healthy eating doesn’t need to be a slog – you can enjoy your favourite foods and lose weight at the same time. It’s easy! Simply follow the plan as directed. Just remember to drink plenty of water throughout to help support your body while you detox. And feel free to enjoy a couple of cups of coffee and tea (without sugar) a day, too.

Treat yourself without feeling guilty. (Image: Getty Images)

Diet Doctor says

It’s no secret that the Italians know how to eat well – hello pizza, pasta and carbs! But despite their sometimes decadent diet, they’re able to keep their waistlines looking svelte by focusing on eating wholefoods, keeping portions small and blood sugar levels steady by injecting a good dose of healthy fats at every meal. In terms of achieving your weight-loss goals, this is also a far more sustainable approach to eating as your body feels satiated – rather than starved. Buon appetito…

Cheat’s pizza! Make your own with store-bought pita bread, sliced tomato, basil, ham or bacon and grated mozzarella. (Image: AdobeStock)

Day 1

Breakfast

1 cup plain Greek yoghurt served with a handful of berries and a sprinkling of walnuts

Lunch

Chicken wrap with ½ avocado, iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, grated carrot and 2 slices tasty cheese

Snack

1 apple and a small handful of raw almonds

Dinner

1 large handful of pasta (any kind, cooked) served with tomato, basil pasta sauce, a large handful of spinach leaves and grated parmesan cheese

Chicken Wrap with Avocado. (Image: Getty Images)

Day 2

Breakfast

2 poached eggs on 1 slice of buttered sourdough toast and ½ an avocado

Lunch

1 small pot of any salad from supermarket, or make at home, plus 1 piece of fruit of choice

Snack

Homemade sugar-free banana muffin

Dinner

2 lamb loin chops served with a handful of homemade potato chips, broccoli and 1 corn cob. (Peel and slice potatoes, toss with olive oil, salt and pepper and bake for 20 minutes at 200°C).

Lamb chops. (Image: AdobeStock)

Day 3

Breakfast

½ cup of apple pie overnight oats. (Soak ½ cup rolled oats, ½ cup milk of choice, ½ grated green apple, 1 tsp ground cinnamon and 1 tsp vanilla extract overnight)

Lunch

2 corn or rice thins topped with ½ avocado, fresh tomato, salt and pepper, plus 1 piece of fruit of choice

Snack

2 celery sticks with 1 tbsp peanut butter

Dinner

1 salmon fillet oven-baked with broccoli florets and ½ sweet potato (cut into rounds for quick cooking) drizzled with 2 tbsp soy sauce

Salmon fillet and broccoli florets. (Image: Getty Images)

Day 4

Breakfast

2 eggs, scrambled with 2 slices smoked salmon and chopped chives

Lunch

1 cup microwave brown rice served with 1 small tin tuna (in olive oil) with handful cherry tomatoes, 1/4 cucumber (chopped) and Greek feta

Snack

1 apple

Dinner

1 cup homemade pasta bake served with unlimited baby spinach leaves or broccoli

Pasta with spinach leaves. (Image: Getty Images)

Day 5

Breakfast

2 slices multigrain toast topped with 1 banana and 1 tbsp honey drizzled over top

Lunch

Salad wrap made with ½ avocado, iceberg lettuce, chopped tomato, cucumber, grated carrot and feta

Snack

2 carrots with plain hummus dip

Dinner

Stir-fry made with ½ rump steak (cut into thin strips), 1 cup of mixed frozen vegetables, 1 garlic clove (minced), 2 tbsp soy sauce and a handful of cooked rice noodles

Crispy toast with honey and bananas. (image: AdobeStock)

Day 6

Breakfast

½ cup porridge served with 1 tbsp peanut butter and chopped banana

Lunch

Panini with prosciutto, tomato, basil and buffalo mozzarella

Snack

½ cup plain Greek yoghurt with small handful of berries

Dinner

2 honey soy chicken drumsticks served with ½ cup mashed potato and 1 cup cooked green vegetables of choice

Chicken drumsticks. (Image: AdobeStock)

Day 7

Breakfast

Bacon and egg roll, homemade (no sauce!)

Lunch

Leftover pasta bake

Snack

1 fruit-free muesli bar

Dinner

½ thin-crust chicken pizza and a large salad with fat-free dressing

Pasta bake. (Image: AdobeStock)

Did you know?

It’s not just what you eat but how! Research shows eating slowly without distraction allows you to tune into your body’s hunger cues – so you’re better able to recognise when you’re feeling full.

Getting enough high-quality sleep is also important as poor sleep and sleep deprivation can both impede fat loss.

As always, consult a Doctor before embarking on a new diet.

