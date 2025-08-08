Self-taught Aussie circus dad can swallow 17 swords!

- At age eight, Chayne developed a fascination with the circus and started teaching himself tricks like riding a unicylce, juggling and magic
- When he learnt the art of whip-cracking he became known as The Space Cowboy
- He toured Australia and the world showing off his stunts, which had become more dangerous, involving swords and chainswords
- Chayne broke his first Guinness World Record in 2008 for swallowing 17 swords at the same time and now has 56 world records
- Now settled with a family, Chayne Hultgren, from Byron Bay, NSW, is taking his journey down a different successful path…
I watched completely transfixed as the man balanced on the tall unicycle.
“Mum,” I said, as she browsed the stalls at the Sunday market, “that’s what I want to do.”
“You should do it then,” she said.
My four siblings and I grew up in Byron Bay where our parents Rick and Gayle were both teachers.
The next Sunday, aged eight, I borrowed my sister Amanda’s unicycle, grabbed some tennis balls and went to the market.
Performing came naturally to me.
The family show off, I entertained everyone with tricks I taught myself.
Each day after school, I pored over magic books. I was obsessed with Houdini and learned how to bend spoons and read minds.
“Can you make me a straightjacket to escape from?” I asked Mum.
“I’ll see what I can do,” she replied.
Not long after, I joined a circus troupe who went up to the Gold Coast to busk on weekends.
When I was 12, I watched cowboys crack their whips at the Tamworth Country Music Festival.
I added whip-cracking to my repertoire and called myself The Space Cowboy.
The name stuck and every weekend, I went to the Gold Coast to perform on the streets, where a bloke called Windsor took me under his wing.
“Please look after him, he’s going to be a big shot like you one day,” Mum said to him.
“Of course,” he replied.
When I finished Year 10, I flew to London and stayed with Windsor as we busked in Covent Garden.
Street performing was exciting and lucrative. I toured all over the world.
At the Edinburgh Festival in 1998, I saw a show where the acts were dangerous.
I wanted to perform those same risky stunts, but in a positive way with a smile on my face.
Three mates joined me and we were known as The Happy Sideshow.
We toured the world for years, where I did lots of wild things like sword swallowing.
“I don’t mind the swords but please don’t ever juggle chainsaws,” Mum said one time.
“Um, okay,” I told her, though not long after that I did exactly that! Thankfully, she soon forgave me. My parents were always my greatest supporters.
I got my first Guinness World Record in 2008 for swallowing 17 swords at the same time. I now have 56 world records, the most by an Aussie.
In 2011, my girlfriend Zoe, 35, a fellow performer, and I were in New York City.
“Let me do an act,” I said to Zoe as we walked past Times Square, and pulled out my sword.
Within minutes, the police were there.
“You can’t carry that dangerous weapon in a public place,” an officer said and handcuffed me.
Charged with disorderly conduct, I spent a long night in jail.
In 2013, Zoe and I had our daughter, Scarlett.
We settled in Byron Bay though baby Scarlett toured the world with us until she started school.
Scarlett’s a talented singer and destined to perform like her parents.
Stuck at home during the pandemic, I started painting with Scarlett and loved it.
Within a year, I’d sold more than 100 paintings.
I’ve exhibited all over the world, and include AI in my works to bring the paintings to life.
Every night I put Scarlett to bed then head to my shed to paint, until Zoe tells me to come in.
My paintings are always bright and positive, just like my performances.
I hope my story inspires others to follow their dreams, even if they change over the years.
Be creative; life doesn’t have to follow one path.