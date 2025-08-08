Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Self-taught Aussie circus dad can swallow 17 swords!

Chayne Hultgren, swallowing swords and swirling art, always with a smile.
The Space Cowboy Chayne Hultgren, after breaking the world record by swallowing 17 swords at the same time. (Image: Ollie Grainger)
  • At age eight, Chayne developed a fascination with the circus and started teaching himself tricks like riding a unicylce, juggling and magic
  • When he learnt the art of whip-cracking he became known as The Space Cowboy
  • He toured Australia and the world showing off his stunts, which had become more dangerous, involving swords and chainswords
  • Chayne broke his first Guinness World Record in 2008 for swallowing 17 swords at the same time and now has 56 world records
  • Now settled with a family, Chayne Hultgren, from Byron Bay, NSW, is taking his journey down a different successful path…

I watched completely transfixed as the man balanced on the tall unicycle.

“Mum,” I said, as she browsed the stalls at the Sunday market, “that’s what I want to do.”

“You should do it then,” she said.

My four siblings and I grew up in Byron Bay where our parents Rick and Gayle were both teachers.

Me before a performance at the Adelaide Fringe. (Image: Sarah Cheesmur)
The next Sunday, aged eight, I borrowed my sister Amanda’s unicycle, grabbed some tennis balls and went to the market.

Performing came naturally to me.

The family show off, I entertained everyone with tricks I taught myself.

Each day after school, I pored over magic books. I was obsessed with Houdini and learned how to bend spoons and read minds.

“Can you make me a straightjacket to escape from?” I asked Mum.

“I’ll see what I can do,” she replied.

Not long after, I joined a circus troupe who went up to the Gold Coast to busk on weekends.

Me whilst chainsaw juggling on a tall unicycle. (Image: Guiness World Records)
When I was 12, I watched cowboys crack their whips at the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

I added whip-cracking to my repertoire and called myself The Space Cowboy.

The name stuck and every weekend, I went to the Gold Coast to perform on the streets, where a bloke called Windsor took me under his wing.

“Please look after him, he’s going to be a big shot like you one day,” Mum said to him.

“Of course,” he replied.

When I finished Year 10, I flew to London and stayed with Windsor as we busked in Covent Garden.

Street performing was exciting and lucrative. I toured all over the world.

At the Edinburgh Festival in 1998, I saw a show where the acts were dangerous.

I wanted to perform those same risky stunts, but in a positive way with a smile on my face.

Me with Zoe and our daughter Scarlett at Secret Garden Party Festival, UK. (Image: Supplied)

Three mates joined me and we were known as The Happy Sideshow.

We toured the world for years, where I did lots of wild things like sword swallowing.

“I don’t mind the swords but please don’t ever juggle chainsaws,” Mum said one time.

“Um, okay,” I told her, though not long after that I did exactly that! Thankfully, she soon forgave me. My parents were always my greatest supporters.

I got my first Guinness World Record in 2008 for swallowing 17 swords at the same time. I now have 56 world records, the most by an Aussie.

In 2011, my girlfriend Zoe, 35, a fellow performer, and I were in New York City.

“Let me do an act,” I said to Zoe as we walked past Times Square, and pulled out my sword.

Within minutes, the police were there.

Swallowing 26 swords while holding some of my many Guinness World Records medals. (Image: Brian Usher)
“You can’t carry that dangerous weapon in a public place,” an officer said and handcuffed me.

Charged with disorderly conduct, I spent a long night in jail.

In 2013, Zoe and I had our daughter, Scarlett.

We settled in Byron Bay though baby Scarlett toured the world with us until she started school.

Scarlett’s a talented singer and destined to perform like her parents.

Stuck at home during the pandemic, I started painting with Scarlett and loved it.

One of my many artworks 'Here's to the good life', 120cmx90cm Acrylic paint and spray paint on gallery wrapped canvas. (Image: Jeff Dawson)
One of my many artworks ‘Here’s to the good life’. (Image: Jeff Dawson)

Within a year, I’d sold more than 100 paintings.

I’ve exhibited all over the world, and include AI in my works to bring the paintings to life.

Every night I put Scarlett to bed then head to my shed to paint, until Zoe tells me to come in.

My paintings are always bright and positive, just like my performances.

I hope my story inspires others to follow their dreams, even if they change over the years.

Be creative; life doesn’t have to follow one path.

