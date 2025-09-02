I became a train driver and bought a house in two years!

In her twenties, Chelsea racked up $30,000 in student debt after dropping out of three different uni courses

As an academic, her family expected her to eventually get a graduate degree

But one day, her brother suggested she become a train driver after hearing Metro Melbourne wanted to recruit more women

Chelsea figured it would help her make more money instead of spending it, allowing her to pay off her debt

Chelsea Taylor explains how becoming a train driver put her on the right track to buying a home within two years

Standing in the kitchen with Mum and my brother, I had a minor meltdown.

Advertisement

“I feel like I’m having a quarter-life crisis,” I unloaded to them.

It was April 2019, and aged 23, I had already dropped out of three different university degrees and racked up $30,000 in student debt.

My partner Sam and I in Greece. (Image: Supplied)

First, it was exercise and sports science, but I wasn’t as sporty as the other students.

Advertisement

Then it became nursing, but after 12 months, I didn’t love it enough to warrant the job’s demands.

I switched to teaching, which was going well until I had my first placement and discovered I didn’t like hanging out with kids.

“Why don’t you become a train driver?” my brother, Aarron, suggested. “I saw on the news that Metro Melbourne wants to recruit more women.”

Train driving was an occupation I’d associated with old men and not on my radar.

Advertisement

But I figured I’d be making money instead of spending it, so I decided to give it a shot.

Loading the player…

Following my application, I was required to undertake an online personality quiz.

Passing this, I was invited into Metro Melbourne for a maths and literacy examination.

Advertisement

Each progression made the prospect of becoming a train driver more tangible and exciting.

The next stage was a computer reaction time test to assess my performance under pressure.

Thank God I played all those video games as a child! I thought.

Me at work. (Image: Supplied)

Advertisement

In December 2019, I received an email informing me that I’d been accepted and would commence training in the new year.

I was over the moon!

“Are you sure this is what you want to do?” Mum asked when I told her.

As an academic, she had always imagined I’d pursue a graduate career.

Advertisement

“Yeah, why not?” I responded.

I was starting to see that degrees aren’t everything.

Frustratingly, the outbreak of COVID meant that my training couldn’t begin until September 2020.

In December, I finally got behind the control panel of a train.

Advertisement

With a qualified driver beside me, I put months of training into practice and set out from Flinders Street Station.

Having actual passengers on board to deliver safely made me nervous, but after a few successful trips, the nerves faded, and I began to enjoy my work.

“I can’t beleive this is my job!” (Image: Supplied)

One morning, I walked through the train yard, marvelling at the vast locomotives.

Advertisement

I can’t believe I drive these, I thought, smiling.

Knowing I was an integral part of the city’s day-to-day function felt good.

A bonus to my new-found career was the salary. By pulling overtime, I’m able to make over $160k a year!

Since starting two years ago, I’ve not only paid off my entire student loan, but I’ve also bought my first house.

Advertisement

I feel incredibly lucky.

Mum can’t believe what I’ve been able to achieve in such a short amount of time.

“I’m so happy for you, Chelsea,” she told me.

She can see how content I am as a train driver.

Advertisement

It might not be the career I, or anyone else, had imagined for me, but now I’m onboard, I’m in it for the long haul.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.