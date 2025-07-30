Lucy Letby is playing games behind bars

Two years after Lucy Letby was found guilty of seven counts of murder and seven counts of attempted murder of newborns in her care in 2023, the neonatal nurse is still loudly declaring her innocence as startling new details of her life behind bars are revealed.

Letby, 35, is serving 15 whole life prison terms with no possibility of parole and has reportedly struck up a close and unsettling friendship with

a fellow child killer, Beinash Batool, 31, who was sentenced to 33 years over the brutal murder of her stepdaughter, Sara Sharif, 10, last year during a long campaign of abuse.

The inmates, who both have “enhanced” privileges that allow them to spend time in each other’s cells and the kitchen together, have annoyed staff and other prisoners with their loud and endless rounds of the card game Uno.

“It’s a grim spectacle. They spend ages at the table playing and get really into it,” a source told The Sun newspaper.

“People are angry, but staff have to do what they can to keep prisoners happy. They are often in the kitchen, chatting and making cheese toasties.”

The source adds that Letby is monitored closely by staff at the 527-inmate HMP Bronzefield in Surrey due to risk of attack, but has access to a TV, DVD player and books and films borrowed from the library, while also working as a cleaner.

Batool and Letby are said to be friends. (Credit: Getty)

PROLIFIC KILLER

Known as the most prolific child serial killer in Britain’s legal history following the death of newborns under her care at the Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) is reportedly considering further charges against Letby over more deaths and incidents.

In a far cry from her previous life where she lived alone in her three-bedroom house, free to go to the gym and her weekend salsa class, Letby is currently having regular legal meetings as she awaits the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) review of her case – the only avenue open to her after two applications for leave to appeal were refused.

And while Letby’s caused waves with her new friendship with Batool, there’s one key difference between the two women.

“Batool does not discuss her crime, while Letby tells anyone who will listen that she is innocent,” said the source.

