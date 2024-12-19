New Year’s Eve is approaching, but what will the weather be like on the big night and which cities will be doused in rain?

We’re all excited for New Year’s Eve so we can say goodbye to the rollercoaster year that was 2024.

With all the ups and downs of the last 12 months in the rear-view mirror, countless Australians are planning to let loose and party as we ring in the new year on December 31.

Rooftop parties, beachside festivities and so much more are on the cards for New Year’s Eve – but will the weather cooperate with all our big plans?

While weather predictions aren’t always accurate, we’ve done some research to figure out exactly what the weather is supposed to be doing in each of Australia’s capital cities on New Year’s Eve.

Sydney

Plan for a warm start to 2025 in Sydney, where AccuWeather is predicting New Year’s Eve will be humid with a morning thunderstorm and will flow into a mostly cloudy January 1.

Temperatures will be on the warmer side with high humidity across the two days, with highs of 28 degrees and lows of 21 degrees.

Brisbane

What is summer in Brisbane without some heat? AccuWeather is currently predicting it’ll be slightly cloudy on New Year’s Eve and a beautiful sunny day on January 1.

The temperatures are expected to hit 28 degrees on NYE and 30 degrees on NYD, so at least you’ll be warm in your party outfit.

Melbourne

AccuWeather is predicting a reasonably pleasant New Year’s Eve for Melbourne, with temperatures hitting 27 degrees on the last day of 2024, along with sunshine and a little cloud.

Rain is on the card for NYD, with some clouds and occasional rain in the afternoon. Your first day of 2025 will be humid though at 28 degrees.

Adelaide

Expect a relatively warm start to 2025 in Adelaide, where the temperatures will spike from 27 to 30 degrees on New Year’s Eve and January 1, respectively.

As for the sun, AccuWeather says it will be out in force on both days so make the most of the clear conditions.

Canberra

Canberra will see the clouds roll in on New Year’s Eve, and they’re expected to stick around on January 1.

AccuWeather currently predicts highs of 29 degrees and lows of 14 degrees on both days, so keep a jacket handy.

Hobart

It’s going to be a cooler start to 2025 in Hobart, where AccuWeather is predicting a top temperature of 21 degrees on New Year’s Eve and 20 degrees on New Year’s Day.

Expect cloud cover on both days and lows of 12 degrees with a chance of a thunderstorm on NYD.

Perth

It’ll be warm and sunny in Perth for New Year’s Eve and will turn slightly cooler continuing into the new year.

AccuWeather predicts a high of 30 degrees on the big night and a slightly cooler 25 degrees on the first day of the year.

Darwin

It’s going to be a hot end to the year and an even warmer start! AccuWeather’s current prediction for New Year’s Eve in Darwin is for a 32-degree day with a couple of showers and thunderstorms predicted.

On New Year’s Day the weather is expected to change up a bit with only a few clouds and sunshine with a 33-degree day and a low of 25 degrees with the possibility of a few showers.

