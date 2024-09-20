Planning your Christmas Day outfit? Here’s what the weather will be like on December 25

Christmas is less than 100 days away and most of us haven’t even thought about getting the tree and purchasing gifts.

However, if you’re looking ahead to the big day – December 25 – having an idea of what kind of weather to expect is great for pencilling in your plans early.

Recent years have treated us to everything from rainy, grey Christmases, to sweltering heatwaves or sticky, humid scorchers.

With that in mind, it can be hard to anticipate exactly what the weather will look like on December 25, which in turn makes it hard to plan your Christmas Day outfit!

While weather predictions aren’t always accurate, we’ve done some research to figure out exactly what the weather is supposed to be doing in each of Australia’s capital cities on Christmas Day.

For a lot of Aussies, Christmas is synonymous with the beach. (Credit: Getty)

Sydney

It’s looking like a mostly cloudy Christmas Day is in store for Sydney, according to AccuWeather’s forecasts.

Expect highs of 26 degrees on the day, with lows of just 16 degrees in the evening, so you could get away with wearing a cheeky Christmas sweater – just make sure it’s a light knit.

So far there’s a high chance of rain in the day, so make sure you have a back-up plan if you were hoping to be spending the day outside.

Brisbane

AccuWeather is predicting storms for Brisbane, but the weather will be a little warmer than Syd with highs of 29 degrees.

Lows of 19 degrees mean you won’t get too chilly on the day, so opt for a light dress that can withstand the humidity with a jacket or cardigan for the cooler moments.

Christmas Day may not be as sunny as some of us hope. (Credit: (Pexels)

Melbourne

It’ll be a pleasant day in Melbourne, with highs of 24 degrees and sunny conditions.

AccuWeather has predicted a 55% chance of rain so make sure to look closer to the date.

With lows of 14 degrees, you might want to pack a jacket for the night time.

Adelaide

It’s going to be a nice Christmas Day in Adelaide, and AccuWeather says there will be some cloud cover on the big day, along with sun.

We’re expecting highs of 26 degrees and lows of 14 degrees, so make sure you accessorise with a jumper or jacket for when the temperatures drop.

Canberra

It’s going to be a very neutral Christmas in Canberra, where temperatures are set to max out at 25 degrees with intervals of clouds and sunshine.

AccuWeather predicts lows of 10 degrees, and make sure to bring an umbrella with a slight chance of rain on December 25.

Hobart

December 25 in Hobart will be typically chilly, with a mix of cloudy and sunny moments throughout the day.

The highest temperature expected right now is 20 degrees and the lowest is 11 degrees according to AccuWeather, so crack out the Christmas jumpers and make the most of it.

These are the scenes we expect in Australia on Christmas Day. (Credit: (Getty)

Perth

Perth is being treated to the classic hot Christmas Day so many Aussies know and love, with highs of 28 degrees and a little cloud cover.

Lows will be 16 degrees, so perhaps bring a light jacket or linen shirt for the rest of the festivities during the night.

Darwin

You can almost always count on Darwin to deliver a hot Christmas Day, and AccuWeather is predicting just that for this year.

The high temperatures of 35 degrees will be accompanied by some serious cloud cover, and a low of 25.

