‘Mum literally vanished’: The three cold cases haunting Byron Bay

The Northern Rivers of NSW is often touted as one of Australia’s most picturesque regions – but it’s also home to several of the country’s most puzzling missing persons cases.

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Like Marion Barter, who was reported as missing in Byron Bay on October 22, 1997 by her daughter, Sally Leydon, who is still desperately seeking answers over what happened to her mum.

“I want to find my mum first and foremost, that’s the most important thing, and I want to ensure that justice is served for her,” Sally tells Woman’s Day shortly after NSW Police increased the reward for any information about Marion’s disappearance to $1 million.

“People need to be held responsible for their actions and what’s happened to her.”

Marion’s daughter Sally has never given up searching for answers. (Image: Supplied)

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STILL HOPING FOR ANSWERS

The last confirmed sighting of Marion, then aged 51, was at a bus depot in Southport, QLD on June 22, 1997 – and it’s believed she travelled to the aiport and flew to the UK under a new name, Florabella Natalia Marion Remakel.

Detectives believe Marion returned to Australia that August, while an unknown person appeared to have transferred $80,000 from her bank account after she disappeared.

A coronial inquest into her disappearance held in 2021 found that Marion had likely died on October 15, 1997 – but the coroner could not determine the nature of her death.

After the inquest concluded in February 2024, Sally was informed that the investigation was being handled by the unsolved homicide squad, but not much was being done.

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So, she and her friend Joni Condos started a podcast called The Lady Vanishes and The Missing Matter to share the case far and wide in the hopes that someone with information on what happened to Marion would come forward.

“I had a lady message me on Facebook last night saying my mum was her kindergarten teacher, and that she was so beautiful and an amazing teacher,” tells Sally.

“So the case is definitely reaching new people and ther’s definitely people out there that know more out there.”

A coronial inquest found Marion had likely died on October 15, 1997. (Image: Supplied)

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STILL PART OF THEIR LIVES

The coronial inquest also heard that Marion was romantically involved with a man, Ric Blum prior to her disappearance – and the coroner found that he was in communication with Marion and played some role in her life following her return to Australia.

While Magistrate Teresa O’Sullivan did not find or infer that Blum was involved in Marion’s death, she found that Blum did have further information that he was “deliberately unwilling to divulge to the court”.

“On October 15, 1997, $80,000 was electronically transferred out of my mum’s account into an unknown bank account – and the day before Mr Blum had opened a bank security envelope which he closed 13 days later,” Sally shares.

“That’s a coincidence potentially, but that’s fact and we know that happened.”

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While Sullivan concluded Blum, who had a tendency to “misrepresent himself to single vulnerable women for financial gain”, had “exploited Marion – she recommended not charging him with anything.

Now, nearly three decades on from when she last saw her mum, Sally is hoping the new reward will finally bring her family answers.

“Mum literally vanished off the face of the earth and we have no digital footprint of her since October 15, 1997, and she matters,” says Sally.

“She matters to me and my kids, who never met their grandmother – but she’s still a big part of their life. I would like to get answers so I can rest, I’m really exhausted and my family need 100 per cent of me again because this is just consuming my life.”

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Bronwyn Winfield disappeared from Lennox Head in May 1993. (Image: NSW Police)

‘THERE’S NO WAY SHE WOULD HAVE LEFT HER KIDS’

Sadly, Marion isn’t the only mother who has disappeared from the Byron Bay region – as just four years earlier, young mum-of-two Bronwyn Winfield disappeared without a trace from her home in Lennox Head.

She was last seen on the night of May 16, 1993 by her estranged husband Jonathan Winfield, who was the last person to see her alive, and was named as a suspect in a coronial inquest into her death in 2002.

Jon always denied any involvement in Bronwyn’s disappearance, which the coroner found that Bronwyn was likely dead.

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Bronwyn’s disappearance was the subject of a podcast by The Australian in 2024 that hoped to bring the cold case back into the spotlight in the hopes of finally finding her.

“I do agree with the coroner and his findings that it is highly likely that a known person was involved [in Bronwyn’s death],” Bronwyn’s cousin, Madison Walsh told Woman’s Day shortly after the launch of the podcast.

“Based on everything I’ve researched, it’s quite difficult to come to another conclusion . There’s no way she would have just left her kids, it wasn’t in her nature and it wasn’t who she was.”

The only trace of Theo that has been found is his hat. (Image: NSW Police)

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HOPING FOR SOMETHING MORE

For Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez, his working holiday in Australia turned to tragedy when he vanished after a night out in Byron Bay on May 31, 2019.

The 18-year-old was reported missing on June 6, launching a large-scale search of the Byron Bay area which only found the hat he was wearing.

However, two weeks after he vanished, his family gained access to his Google account which showed that he’d travelled towards Tallow Beach, near the town’s iconic lighthouse, that night.

A coronial inquest was launched in 2022, and focused on whether Theo had died alone from a tragic misadventure, or whether another person was involved in his suspected death.

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But, Magistrate Teresa O’Sullivan found that there was not enough evidence to substantiate or dismiss either theory.

“There is no clear evidence that Theo was drunk and none at all that he had consumed drugs,” she said during the coronial inquest in October 2022.

“Assuming that Theo was in his right mind, it is difficult to accept he ended up at Cosy Corner of his own volition.”

After the coronial inquest concluded, Theo’s godfather, Jean-Philippe Pector, hoped a $500,000 reward for information would bring new evidence to light.

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“We are still hoping for something more. It is a bit of a rough and tough journey that comes to and end today,” he said outside the courthouse in Byron Bay.

“We knew that there wouldn’t be any breakthrough after going through the whole inquest process. We’re still hanging there somewhere, hoping that at some point in the future there will be something.”

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