A rare glimpse inside the Titanic reveals why it still captivates

For more than a century the Titanic has been a subject of fascination, books and films, so it can be hard to believe that it only voyaged for a total of four days. However, the ship’s real legacy has always been the stories of its 2,200 passengers and crew members, who are honoured in a new Sydney exhibition.

Titanic: The Human Story takes guests on an emotional journey with artefacts, photos and more. Here are a few reasons why these true-life events still resonate, 113 years on.

A life sized room recreation at Titanic: The Human Story

A TALE OF TWO SHIPS

The Titanic has attracted its fair share of myths, but it really was the largest and most luxurious ship in the world. It stood 11 stories high, with some facilities that sound very modern including a squash court, gym and swimming pool. First class tickets started at £30 (around $6,100 in today’s money) while a place in third class cost £7 (about $1,430).

These days, some of the best glimpses of the Titanic are offered by its near-identical sister ship, the Olympic. Fittings and artworks were salvaged when the Olympic was decommissioned in 1935, including the first class lounge, which is now at the White Swan Hotel in Alnwick. Other artefacts were put on display and some can be found at Titanic: The Human Story.

A White Star Line poster, (Credit: Getty)

A NIGHT TO BE REMEMBERED

At 11.40pm on April 14 1912, the Titanic hit an iceberg, around 650km off the coast of Newfoundland. For the next two hours and 40 minutes crew struggled to save as many lives as possible, knowing there was only enough room in the lifeboats for 1,176 passengers.

Ultimately just 705 people were saved, according to most records. The highest fatality rates were among the crew members and third class, with just 174 of of approximately 710 third class passengers surviving.

Margaret “Molly” Brown, (Credit: Getty)

HEROIC ACTS

As news of the Titanic reached the public, accounts of heroism began to emerge. Many were of crew members, such as the 25 engineers who stayed at their post in the engine room to prevent the ship from sinking for as long as possible.

Other heroic stories involved passengers like Margaret “Molly” Brown, who was portrayed by Kathy Bates in the 1997 film Titanic. Margaret risked being thrown off lifeboat number six when she fought with the quartermaster in order to row it back and collect more survivors.

Millvina Dean, was nine weeks old when she survived the Titanic, (Credit: Getty)

STORIES OF SURVIVAL

When James Cameron’s Titanic was released in cinemas in 1997, seven survivors were still alive. This included Millvina Dean, who was just nine-weeks old when she boarded the ship as its youngest passenger. While her mother and older brother also survived the Titanic, Millvina’s father died that night after ensuring the rest of the family got into lifeboats.

“I think it was my father who saved us,” she told the LA Times in 2002. “So many other people thought the Titanic would never sink, and they didn’t bother. My father didn’t take a chance.” Millvina had reached the grand age of 97 when she passed away in 2009.

A life jacket on display at Titanic: The Human Story

AN ENDURING LEGACY

As scientists reveal the Titanic is disintegrating into the ocean, its legacy endures. It’s inspired books, films, and many exhibitions including Titanic: The Human Story, which features more than 200 artefacts from passengers and crew members.

Other highlights include life-sized recreations of first and third class cabins as they would have originally appeared, as well as a striped boarding suit worn by Kate Winslet in the 1997 movie. The exhibition is expected to run until July 6, with tickets selling fast.

