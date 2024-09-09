  •  
Nothing says ‘I love you’ more than a thoughtful, personalised gift

Speak straight to their hearts.
While collecting special family heirlooms and sharing treasures with loved ones near and far is always enjoyable, these personalised collectables from The Bradford Exchange make them even more special.

From personalised earrings and music boxes to engraved wedding rings and handcrafted treasures, these are the gifts that will speak straight to their heart.

TOP 12 GIFTS TO TREASURE

01

Mum’s Greatest Gift Personalised Birthstone Pendant Necklace

from $179.95 at The Bradford Exchange

This solid sterling silver giftbox-shaped pendant with 18K-gold plating features daughter’s sparkling crystal birthstone.

SHOP NOW

02

‘Strength of Family’ Personalised Bracelet

from $249.95 at The Bradford Exchange

This solid sterling silver bracelet sparkles with six genuine diamonds and features up to eight engraved names. 18K gold-plated accents.

SHOP NOW

03

Wishes From The Heart Personalised Charm Bracelet

from $149.97 at The Bradford Exchange

Over 50 sparkling crystals surround this sterling silver-plated charm bracelet. Engraved with your daughter’s name and complete with a poem card in a gift box.

SHOP NOW

04

Strength of Family Personalised Diamond Earrings

from $179.95 at The Bradford Exchange

Sterling silver-plated earrings feature up to eight engraved names, 18K gold-plated accents, eight genuine diamonds and an engraved message.

SHOP NOW

05

Granddaughter, I Love You Gold-Plated Heirloom Personalised Music Box

from $119.98 at The Bradford Exchange

This limited edition, 22K gold-plated Heirloom Porcelain music box is made with faux jewels, a personalised charm, sweet melody and a special poem card.

SHOP NOW

06

Sister Personalised Candleholder

from $129.99 at The Bradford Exchange

Made from Heirloom Porcelain with raised-relief flowers, platinum accents, sparkling glitter and a heart charm with her name. This vanilla candle comes in a gift box too.

SHOP NOW

07

Peter Brock Heritage Framed Oval Print

from $199.95 at The Bradford Exchange

Framed collector plate, featuring full-colour imagery of Peter Brock’s Torana at his first historic win at the 1972 Bathurst race. Personalised just for you!

SHOP NOW

08

STAR WARS Boba Fett Ring With Your Name In Mandalorian

from $149.97 at The Bradford Exchange

A unique & officially licensed solid stainless steel ring with Boba Fett helmet centrepiece, black ion-plated accents and etched name in Mandalorian.

SHOP NOW

09

Camo For Him Personalised Engraved Wedding Ring

from $179.95 at The Bradford Exchange

Platinum-plated solid sterling silver camo rings which feature three stones. Personalise the bands with your engravings.

SHOP NOW

10

Grandson’s Words of Wisdom Personalised Wall Decor

from $149.97 at The Bradford Exchange

A unique, limited edition, handcrafted wooden plaque with golden inner border features a silvery metal plate inscribed with wise words and your grandson’s name.

SHOP NOW

11

Truckies Personalised Wristband

from $179.95 at The Bradford Exchange

Hand-crafted stainless steel, features the words “Without Trucks Australia Stops”. Reverse can be engraved. Includes gift box.

SHOP NOW

12

My Son, My Pride, My Joy Personalised Men’s Bracelet

from $149.97 at The Bradford Exchange

Handsome stainless steel men’s bracelet engraved with initials on the front and a loving sentiment to your son on the back. With gift box.

SHOP NOW
