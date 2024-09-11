The sustainable swimwear brands that make doing good look good

Finding the perfect swimwear can feel like a mission, but if you’re also trying to be mindful of the planet, it can seem even trickier.

Fortunately, Australia is home to some incredible brands that not only deliver on style, but they’re also making real efforts to be sustainable.

Whether they’re using recycled materials, reducing waste, creating long-lasting designs or all three, these swimwear labels show that you don’t have to compromise on looking good to do good.

Ready to dive into some of the best sustainable swimwear brands Australia has to offer?

Here, we share the brands that making waves in the eco-friendly swimwear space.

BEST SUSTAINABLE SWIMWEAR BRANDS IN AUSTRALIA

01 Auguste The Label from $49 at Auguste The Label This popular Australian fashion label designs sustainable swimwear that’s soft, strong and good for the planet. Using ECONYL®, which is a high-quality Italian nylon made from discarded plastic, fishing nets and fabric scraps, Auguste The Label’s swimwear is not only sustainable but wearer tests have shown that it’s also twice as resistant to chlorine, sun creams and oils compared to standard swim fabrications. SHOP NOW

02 Seafolly Australia from $69.95 at Seafolly Australia Seafolly is an Aussie swim favourite for its soft fabrics and perfect fit. And now, it’s about to become a whole lot more lovable thanks to its care for the environment. The brand is progressively transitioning all of its swim products over to more responsible fibres. While it already uses recycled fibres in its ranges, Seafolly is increasing this percentage across its swim collections to move away from unsustainable resources. Its latest collection, for example, is crafted from 60% regenerated fibres, creating resource out of waste and diverting it from landfills and our oceans. SHOP NOW

03 Peony Swimwear from $72 at Peony Swimwear Peony is a brand that has its roots in nature. Founded alongside the Australian coastline and named after the flower that signals the beginning of summer, the brand works tirelessly to create swimwear that is as sustainable as it is beautiful. Since 2019, Peony’s swimwear fabrics have been made from recycled content. So far, its use of recycled swimwear fabrics has diverted roughly 47,616kgs of post-consumer waste from landfills. SHOP NOW

04 Monte & Lou from $89 at David Jones Monte & Lou believes sustainability is no longer a choice, but a necessity. As such, the brand is committed to selecting recycled textiles and sustainable practices. Its exclusive Recycled Quick Dry swim fabric and Recycled Body Sculpting lining have been knitted with 85% Certified Regnerated Nylon yarn spun from recycled pre- and post-consumer materials like plastic bottles, fishing nets and carpet fibres. All of Monte & Lou’s swimwear garments are fully lined in its exclusive recycled smooth-to-touch nylon elastane, which sculpts the body and feels like silk. Furthermore, the luxe swim brand uses digital printing methods for its swim fabric, saving over 40 billion litres of water worldwide in one year alone. SHOP NOW