WIN! One of 6 My First Thomas & Friends Collection Sets

Calling all parents and grandparents – take a trip down memory lane with the new My First Thomas & Friends™ Collection. Designed to spark joy and learning in kids, sets allow parents to enjoy imaginative play with their little one, providing endless hours of family fun.

Mattel is giving Now To Love readers the chance to win one of six My First Thomas & Friends™ Collection sets for families to create lasting play-time memories together. Discover the prizes and enter the competition below.

My First Thomas: Thomas & Friends My First Train Table™, RRP: $89.99

Toddlers are in control of all the exciting railway action with the Thomas & Friends My First Train Table™ from Fisher-Price. Featuring two levels of track, a teeter-totter bridge, an elevator and five play pieces for cargo stacking, loading and unloading action, this train table is packed with toddler-friendly play! Kids will love sending the push-along Thomas engine racing around the track. Collect additional Thomas & Friends My First engines and bring them to the train table for even more fun!

Thomas & Friends™ My First Knapford Station, RRP: $34.99

Bring to life all the exciting hustle and bustle action of Sodor’s train station with this Thomas & Friends™ My First Knapford Station playset from Fisher-Price. This playset features a fun winding ramp for engines to zoom down, a drive-thru tunnel, and three pieces of cargo for kids to load and unload from James’ rail car.

Thomas & Friends™ My First Push Along Engine Assortment, RRP: $9.99

Win the chance to get in on the Sodor Railway action with Thomas & Friends™ My First push-along toy train engines from Fisher-Price. Designed just right for small hands to grasp and move, these large, chunky engines are styled like characters from the Thomas & Friends™: All Engines Go series, so toddlers can race into hours of adventures with their favourite friends.

Want to get stuck into hours of toy train play? To enter, simply fill out the form below and tell us in 25 words or less:

Who do you want to win one of the My First Thomas & Friends™ Collection sets for, and why?

