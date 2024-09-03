Former Hi-5 member Lauren Brant and former AFL player Barry Hall’s whirlwind love story began when they were filming I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2015.

Their fateful meeting kick-started the most amazing journey of their lives, and despite the challenges they have faced, their support for each other never wanes.

A year after confirming their relationship, the couple welcomed their first son, Miller, on May 7, 2017 and two years later, little Houston arrived on May 24, 2019.

Lauren may make motherhood look easy, but she isn’t afraid to get honest about her struggles.

During a revealing chat with Pregnancy Life and Style in 2017, she said, “I had water retention and swollen breasts straight away, but no bump.

Lauren Brant and Barry Hall’s beautiful family. (Image: Instagram) (Credit: (Image: Instagram))

“I couldn’t understand why the rest of my body was showing signs of pregnancy but not the area that was ‘supposed to.’

“You have to deal with it because it’s all going to be so worth it.”

In July 2021, Lauren and Barry revealed they secretly got married so the ex-footballer’s late sister Sandra, who was fighting her second battle with bowel cancer, could witness them tie the knot.

During the couple’s A Current Affair special, they told Australia they wanted to share their story to spread more awareness about cancer.

“There’s one reason alone why we want to share our story with everyone and that is because cancer is real and it can happen to anyone,” Brant told ACA.

“We never thought it would happen to our family, we never thought it would happen to Sandra, we never thought it would affect us to the stage of actually losing her and the thing is she could maybe be here with us if she detected it early enough.”

They gave Sandra the honour of being Lauren’s maid of honour, and she was a big part of her brother’s proposal, which took place in her hospital room.

Right after Lauren said ‘yes’, the small party went to a sunflower field so they could exchange vows.

“She (Sandra) was too weak to even walk to Tyron had to carry her and stuff,” said Barry.

“There was no fuss, no-frills. It was all about love.”

Sandra tragically passed away two weeks later.

When the couple finally announced their unique journey to the altar, they had another surprise for fans – Lauren was pregnant with baby number three!

Their gorgeous Samson Andy Hall was born October 26 at 6:18, and Lauren shared the news on her Instagram.

“Samson Andy Hall 🧡☀️,” she began. “Our beautiful baby boy arrived Earth Side 26/10/2021, at 6.18am as a perfect 3.535kg & 51cm bundle. We have been in a complete love bubble of newborn smells, noises, kisses and cuddles.

“Miller & Houston are besotted with their baby brother and our hearts are just SO full.”

Two years later, Lauren and Barry revealed their little clan would be expanding! With a fourth child arriving sometime in July, 2024.

They welcomed another son, baby Clay, on 20 July and are in a “beautiful bubble of love” together.

Embrace that warm fuzzy feeling as you scroll through Lauren and Grant’s best moments with their boys.