Former Hi-5 member Lauren Brant and former AFL player Barry Hall’s whirlwind love story began when they were filming I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2015.
Their fateful meeting kick-started the most amazing journey of their lives, and despite the challenges they have faced, their support for each other never wanes.
A year after confirming their relationship, the couple welcomed their first son, Miller, on May 7, 2017 and two years later, little Houston arrived on May 24, 2019.
Lauren may make motherhood look easy, but she isn’t afraid to get honest about her struggles.
During a revealing chat with Pregnancy Life and Style in 2017, she said, “I had water retention and swollen breasts straight away, but no bump.
“I couldn’t understand why the rest of my body was showing signs of pregnancy but not the area that was ‘supposed to.’
“You have to deal with it because it’s all going to be so worth it.”
In July 2021, Lauren and Barry revealed they secretly got married so the ex-footballer’s late sister Sandra, who was fighting her second battle with bowel cancer, could witness them tie the knot.
During the couple’s A Current Affair special, they told Australia they wanted to share their story to spread more awareness about cancer.
“There’s one reason alone why we want to share our story with everyone and that is because cancer is real and it can happen to anyone,” Brant told ACA.
“We never thought it would happen to our family, we never thought it would happen to Sandra, we never thought it would affect us to the stage of actually losing her and the thing is she could maybe be here with us if she detected it early enough.”
They gave Sandra the honour of being Lauren’s maid of honour, and she was a big part of her brother’s proposal, which took place in her hospital room.
Right after Lauren said ‘yes’, the small party went to a sunflower field so they could exchange vows.
“She (Sandra) was too weak to even walk to Tyron had to carry her and stuff,” said Barry.
“There was no fuss, no-frills. It was all about love.”
Sandra tragically passed away two weeks later.
When the couple finally announced their unique journey to the altar, they had another surprise for fans – Lauren was pregnant with baby number three!
Their gorgeous Samson Andy Hall was born October 26 at 6:18, and Lauren shared the news on her Instagram.
“Samson Andy Hall 🧡☀️,” she began. “Our beautiful baby boy arrived Earth Side 26/10/2021, at 6.18am as a perfect 3.535kg & 51cm bundle. We have been in a complete love bubble of newborn smells, noises, kisses and cuddles.
“Miller & Houston are besotted with their baby brother and our hearts are just SO full.”
Two years later, Lauren and Barry revealed their little clan would be expanding! With a fourth child arriving sometime in July, 2024.
They welcomed another son, baby Clay, on 20 July and are in a “beautiful bubble of love” together.
Embrace that warm fuzzy feeling as you scroll through Lauren and Barry's best moments with their boys.
“🌷 Spring, Six Weeks of Clay, Sandy Faces, & loads of love ❤️ Our first selfie as a family of 6 😍,” Lauren wrote on Instagram.
And what a beautiful family they are!
Shortly before welcoming their fourth son, Clay, the Brant-Hall clan spent some precious moments together as a family of five!
The family visited the fields where Lauren and Barry were wed back in 2021.
“Little photo dump from our anniversary dinner at the fields where we eloped… It was was beautiful chaos!”
“We went to Broken Head which is bloody beautiful, with a group of amazing humans, we hired a good van, took great food & we were spoilt with stunning weather,” Lauren wrote.
“If this is van life – sign me up for sand in our toes (and everywhere) salt in our hair, late nights, early mornings & tonnes of adventure”.
2022 Christmas with the Hall family.
This family love a mini vacation!
On this same day, Laura detailed her accidental run-in with a UK man who was filming on SAS Australia! And the stranger’s wife featured on Coronation Street.
What a small world…
“Just that… my son has an angel face…and heart,” she wrote on Instagram. “Miller holding this Guinea Pig is just too cute (although I’m not sure about those satanic red eyes) but still – love this pic!”
“I’m surrounded by blue eyed blonde haired boys!!!! All 4 of them,” Lauren captioned this sweet photo in September 2022. “Does anyone else look like their kids ‘nanny’ when they go out in public???? 🤣🤣🤣”
On Father’s Day 2022, Lauren shared this photo, praising Barry for his “unconditional love and care”.
“A role model with strength, vulnerability, courage, awareness and honesty. My Dad – the best ever. I don’t know if I chose you or you chose me but I’m so lucky you got stuck with me!!!! You are incredible,” she penned. Aww!
Barry, Lauren and their kids enjoyed a wholesome farm stay in May! “Feels like home for our little animals,” she captioned this snap.
Easter bunnies!
Lauren celebrated her milestone 33rd birthday with her favourite boys by her side. The family of four headed to the beach, and the ever-proud mother gushed over their special day that was everything she hoped for in her caption.
“🤍 33 Today 🤍 To me birthday’s are all about seeing the boys excited, hearing their little voices sing Happy Birthday, receiving special cuddles & kisses and spending time together with the people I love most! I got that today 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼.”
To celebrate one month with their darling son Samson, Lauren shared:
“🌴🌻 Happy 1 Month Samson Andy Hall 🌻🌴☀️ (for yesterday).
“I could write – A LOT – about this month: Samson, my family, myself!
“But all in all it’s been pure magic 💛 I am so grateful and so in love!
“I’m a total nerd when it comes to being obsessed with new life, birth & pregnancy! 🙌☀️
“Ps. One thing I will say is I just never seem to learn that my babies literally wear 0000 for 2 weeks max – 14 days. So why do I always have 30+ outfits for them?”
Matchy-matchy!
Can you see the family resemblance in these stunning smiles?
Lauren and Barry on their surprise wedding day.
Lauren rang in their first Christmas as a family of five with a message about trying so hard to create a magical experience she ended up a little tired. She wrote, “🎅🏼🌻 MERRY CHRISTMAS 🌻🎅🏼 I agree with Miller’s reaction (last slide) – ‘too many presents.’
“Santa did go crazy – I guess I could get deep and write something about the fact that they boys joy throughout the year was my saviour – so I think I subconsciously just wanted to create it in abundance on this special day…and so on – but I have not had enough sleep 😂
“So just MERRY CHRISTMAS from the HALLS … & a special mention from Santa Samson on his first Christmas!.”
Lauren and Barry’s sons are so cute with their matching blonde hair!
Christmas with the Brant-Halls, 2021.
“Ok I must be doing something right, right? I mean look at these beautiful smiles on my boys faces!!!”
Cuddles from mum are the best!
Barry and Lauren on their first date night since welcoming their third son.
“This year is all about moments like this for us!”
Smiles all around for this clan!
However, the family has also shared candid insights into the less perfect parts of their lives.
In 2021, Lauren shared this raw admission after planning a birthday for her sons: “This year has been so challenging for me and I have not been my usual, fun & up-tempo Mum. All the love is still there, in full abundance for my boys and I am so grateful for all the moments of pure joy they constantly give me.
“I have been spreading myself so thin… but now it’s time to harness in and make a beautiful Birthday celebration for the two most important people in my life!”