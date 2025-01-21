Jennifer Hawkins and Jake Wall’s relationship began in 2003, when the bumped into each other on a night out. The pair had no idea how this chance meeting would blossom into a family.
Ten years later on June 4, 2013, Jen and Jake exchanged vows in a lavish wedding ceremony in Bali. Former Miss Universe said “I do” surrounded by friends and family in a pavilion overlooking the ocean at a luxury resort in Uluwatu.
A family of two grew six years after tying the knot as they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Frankie on October 17, 2019. The announcement of her birth was made a few days later on October 22.
“Frankie Violet Hawkins Wall,” Jennifer began in the announcement post shared to Instagram.
“Dream come true! So thankful to be holding our beautiful healthy baby girl! We couldn’t be more in love.”
Two months before Frankie’s birth, in August 2019, Jennifer spoken out on her experiences with infertility including a miscarriage, for the first time.
“Last year was such a tough year for Jake and me. It was the toughest year of our lives. I felt like I almost broke and, in fact, it’s still really raw. But Jake was amazing. He let me sit with the pain, feel it and not be OK,” she told Stellar magazine.
“It seemed like a lifetime as month after month people constantly asked us when we were going to have a baby.”
In the years following her birth, Jennifer shared glimpses into important milestones including Frankie’s first Christmas, even though she wasn’t “too sure about Santa’s white beard.”
The perfect trio then became four when their son Hendrix Hawkins-Wall was born October 20, 2021.
Currently, the Hawkins-Wall family remains to be a clan of four with Jen regularly sharing photos and videos of her little ones growing up to be adventurous, loving and playful.
To see family photos from Jennifer Hawkins and Jake Wall, continue scrolling.
In January 2025, Jen shared some snippets into her family’s summer holiday.
“A little camera roll dump from the last few weeks. Special trip away with my little family,” she captioned the snaps.
“Morning date with my sweet Frankie girl. Precious moments. 🌸💕💕,” Jen captioned the adorable picture.
Frankie’s fourth bday
On October 17, the Hawkins-Wall family celebrated Frankie’s fourth birthday.
“Our sweet Frankie girl…. is 4 today!!! 🎈,” Jennifer wrote on Instagram.
“You are an absolute treasure, always so caring and sweet with a very cheeky side and smile like the sunshine! I’m so proud to be your mummy!”
“We love you so much sweetheart! Have a happpppy birthday! xx”
Father-son bonding time in Fiji!
Jen shared this adorable snap of the family while holidaying in Fiji.
Just look at little Frankie’s shoes, adorable!
Jen has the ‘juggling two kids’ act down packed as she held Hendrix in a harness and Frankie held on tightly to mum’s hand.
Jen and kids
Sharing this family snap to social media, Jen beamed at her daughter Frankie while sitting in the yard. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that her PJ pants matched Hendrix’s onesie – too cute!
Even famous families enjoy the little things like sunsets! Jake snapped the sweet moment of the family back in September 2022.
Kisses from older sister to younger brother!
“Fiji with my little fam,” she captioned a series of delightful family snaps she shared to Instagram from their travels.
The little kids are looking more and more like Jen everyday, aka supermodels!
“A few days of Christmas.. and the first for our sweet baby boy Hendrix. Fun weekend! Beautiful memories made! ❤️🎄” Jen captioned the holiday snap.
“My heart!!”
In January 2022, Jen captured this tender moment of Frankie giving her little brother a gentle kiss on the forehead.
Jen shared this previously unseen snap with husband Jake from the day Hendrix was born to mark Mother’s Day 2022,
She captioned the intimate photo: “My boys. You both have my heart.”
“Hendrix Hawkins-Wall. Welcome to the world our sweet boy,” Jen began.
“What a week it’s been! Our little man wanted to say hello to the world earlier than expected and has needed some extra care but is now doing so well and is healthy and strong!! We could not be more grateful or more in love!!”
The trio patiently waited for the fourth member to arrive. But the little one was clearly excited to be welcomed into the world after arriving prematurely.
Frankie hitched a ride on mum during the family holiday.
Beach time with Frankie is the best time.
All dressed up in pink.
In the months following Frankie’s birth, Jen often shared photos of her daughter wearing pink with a cheetah blanket. Jen certainly had a theme!
On Frankie’s third birthday, Jen shared a touching tribute to her darling daughter on Instagram.
“Happy 3rd birthday to our Frankie girl!!! You brighten our world and have shown me the deepest most intense love!! I am so proud to be your mummy! And proud of who you are – so caring, sweet, funny, silly and sensitive! We love you so much!”*
In September 2017, Jen showed off her stunning custom-made Cerrone diamond ring which is worth a reported $200,000.