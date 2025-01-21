Jennifer Hawkins and Jake Wall’s relationship began in 2003, when the bumped into each other on a night out. The pair had no idea how this chance meeting would blossom into a family.

Ten years later on June 4, 2013, Jen and Jake exchanged vows in a lavish wedding ceremony in Bali. Former Miss Universe said “I do” surrounded by friends and family in a pavilion overlooking the ocean at a luxury resort in Uluwatu.

Jen and Jake married in June, 2013. (Image: Instagram)

A family of two grew six years after tying the knot as they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Frankie on October 17, 2019. The announcement of her birth was made a few days later on October 22.

“Frankie Violet Hawkins Wall,” Jennifer began in the announcement post shared to Instagram.

“Dream come true! So thankful to be holding our beautiful healthy baby girl! We couldn’t be more in love.”

Two months before Frankie’s birth, in August 2019, Jennifer spoken out on her experiences with infertility including a miscarriage, for the first time.

“Last year was such a tough year for Jake and me. It was the toughest year of our lives. I felt like I almost broke and, in fact, it’s still really raw. But Jake was amazing. He let me sit with the pain, feel it and not be OK,” she told Stellar magazine.

“It seemed like a lifetime as month after month people constantly asked us when we were going to have a baby.”

In the years following her birth, Jennifer shared glimpses into important milestones including Frankie’s first Christmas, even though she wasn’t “too sure about Santa’s white beard.”

Hendrix was the final piece in the Hawkins-Wall family puzzle. (Image: Instagram)

The perfect trio then became four when their son Hendrix Hawkins-Wall was born October 20, 2021.

Currently, the Hawkins-Wall family remains to be a clan of four with Jen regularly sharing photos and videos of her little ones growing up to be adventurous, loving and playful.

