There is always pressure around finding the perfect gift for the important people in your life, whether this be kids, family, friends, teachers or carers.

Advertisement

But some people are harder to shop for than others, like those people you aren’t necessarily close with but still want to show appreciation to.

(Credit: GroupTogether)

But we have found the best solution with group gifting with GroupTogether.

Group gifts are a great way to spend less while rewarding those teachers, carers, coaches and others.

Advertisement

GroupTogether allows groups of people to contribute money, whether this be any amount or a set amount, and sign the card with no need to collect personal bank account details.

Nor can the group see what has been contributed.

Groups can select from eGift Cards, experiences, hampers, flowers and plants from the GroupTogether gift store.

More than a 100 of card covers to customise, but users can also add photos and gifs to the card, with an unlimited number of messages on the card.

Advertisement

(Credit: GroupTogether)

Sharing bank details over and over again and doing the uncomfortable follow-up with people because they haven’t paid you back yet is time-consuming and annoying. But GroupTogether uses a personalised URL to share with the group, and emails can be added so the reminder is automatically done for you.

There is a flat price of $5.50 per card, but there is no pesky company sign-ups or subscriptions.

Once you’re done crafting the perfect card, you can either download the card as a PDF to print or schedule to send digitally.

Advertisement

What truly stands out about GroupTogether is that the company is a female-founded Australian start-up.

Co-founders Ali and Julie built the company after discovering a large amount of their time was spent shopping, wrapping and giving gifts, and with seven kids between them, they were already low on time…

The idea to create tech that will do the chasing up, tracking and creating came after they were always chasing people to sign the cards for teachers, coaches and milestone birthdays.

01 ‘We’ll Miss Ewe’ Funny Farewell Card GroupTogether This farewell card, and other cards listed after this, are available for $5.50 for just the card, or those interested can purchase a gift as well and allow contributors to pay a minimal payment. SHOP NOW

Advertisement

02 Inspirational Good Luck Card GroupTogether SHOP NOW

03 Water Cooler Farewell Card GroupTogether SHOP NOW

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use