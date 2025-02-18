Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
The gifting platform that is making group gifting simple

You can spend less, while giving more!
There is always pressure around finding the perfect gift for the important people in your life, whether this be kids, family, friends, teachers or carers. 

But some people are harder to shop for than others, like those people you aren’t necessarily close with but still want to show appreciation to. 

(Credit: GroupTogether)

But we have found the best solution with group gifting with GroupTogether

Group gifts are a great way to spend less while rewarding those teachers, carers, coaches and others.

GroupTogether allows groups of people to contribute money, whether this be any amount or a set amount, and sign the card with no need to collect personal bank account details. 

Nor can the group see what has been contributed. 

Groups can select from eGift Cards, experiences, hampers, flowers and plants from the GroupTogether gift store. 

More than a 100 of card covers to customise, but users can also add photos and gifs to the card, with an unlimited number of messages on the card. 

(Credit: GroupTogether)

Sharing bank details over and over again and doing the uncomfortable follow-up with people because they haven’t paid you back yet is time-consuming and annoying. But GroupTogether uses a personalised URL to share with the group, and emails can be added so the reminder is automatically done for you. 

There is a flat price of $5.50 per card, but there is no pesky company sign-ups or subscriptions. 

Once you’re done crafting the perfect card, you can either download the card as a PDF to print or schedule to send digitally. 

What truly stands out about GroupTogether is that the company is a female-founded Australian start-up. 

Co-founders Ali and Julie built the company after discovering a large amount of their time was spent shopping, wrapping and giving gifts, and with seven kids between them, they were already low on time… 

The idea to create tech that will do the chasing up, tracking and creating came after they were always chasing people to sign the cards for teachers, coaches and milestone birthdays.

01

‘We’ll Miss Ewe’ Funny Farewell Card

GroupTogether

This farewell card, and other cards listed after this, are available for $5.50 for just the card, or those interested can purchase a gift as well and allow contributors to pay a minimal payment.

02

Inspirational Good Luck Card

GroupTogether

03

Water Cooler Farewell Card

GroupTogether

Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

