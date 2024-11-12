Ada Nicodemou wears many hats, but perhaps her most treasured is her role as a mother, sister, aunty, and partner.
Her Instagram is filled with posts of her son Johnas and parter Adam Rigby, as well as family milestones and sweet moments from over the years.
After splitting from Johnas’ dad Chrys Xipolitas in 2016, the Home And Away star has worked hard to create a positive family dynamic.
That includes plenty of time with her mum Jenny Nicodemou, her brother Costa Nicodemou, his wife Elena Nicodemou, and their daughter Sofia.
In 2020, Ada spoke to Marie Claire about her mother and how her dedicated work ethic in Ada’s childhood inspired the actress.
“My mum Jenny was always the head of our household. She worked seven days a week but took me and my brother everywhere,” she revealed.
“I grew up in a delicatessen, counting back change to customers before I went to school. I get my work ethic from my mum.
“She’s taught me resilience, strength and how to stick up for myself. As a Greek migrant, she’s had to be a tough woman.”
Jenny also taught her the value of family bonds, something Ada still puts first today – just look at her Instagram, which is full of photos from special occasions and family milestones.
Fair warning, the following gallery of Ada Nicodemou and her close-knit family may give you the urge to call your loved ones.
This adorable snap featuring Ada and her son Jonah was shared by the Home and Away star to Instagram to celebrate her goddaughter, Sofia’s birthday!
The little angel is growing up too fast!
The pair posed for a photo after Jonahs won an award at school.
Ada’s godmother duties were calling as she babysat Sofia!
There is a visitor on set!
Ada shared this image to celebrate Jonahs 10th birthday.
Johnas stole the show from his mum and cousin in this adorable snap from Queenstown.
“Such a fun day out @coronetpeak today, both Johnas and I are beginners but we managed to race each other down the mountain- of course he won,” Ada captioned this snowy snap.
Ada went above and beyond for her mum’s birthday, and from the looks on Johnas and Sofia’s faces, they clearly couldn’t wait to get their hands on the party cake.
To sign off on her summer holidays, Ada shared a slew of selfies with her son to conclude their time together.
“Fun day in the city with my boy. Back to work next week,” she captioned the pictures.
To make up for Johnas’ lockdown birthday, Ada threw a belated party for her little man.
The actor posted a slew of family photos from the day, which she captioned, “We had a belated birthday party for the little man today, it was so nice to see how much fun he had playing soccer with his friends.
“Happy very late birthday party Johnas. Love you so so much. And a big thanks to @polespatisserie for an amazing #lewishamilton cake that tasted and looked incredible 🍰.”
Johnas and his doting yiayia shared a sweet moment together during the celebrations.
Johnas’ favourite uncle Costa, his aunty Elena, and his cousin Sofia also gathered around his car racing themed cake for a family photo.
Ada is the spitting image of her mum, Jenny.
Little Sofia has grown up so much over lockdown.
Ada and her family got together to celebrate Jenny’s milestone birthday in 2021.
Ada captioned her pictures from the day, “Today we celebrated a milestone birthday for my mum. We love you mum ❤️ Happy birthday 🥳.”
When Ada gave birth to her son on August 22 2012, she told New Idea, “We’re both still learning. He’s learning how to be in the world, and I’m learning how to look after him. But it’s just so beautiful.”
Ada shared this picture with Johnas during Sydney’s lockdown, and her son looks less than impressed about homeschooling.
“Ready for another day of homeschooling 🏡❤️,” wrote Ada.
Ada with her little Sofia! She captioned the sweet moment, “Our beautiful Sofia’s gorgeous day, love all these photos so much @elizajade And a big thank you to @velani for my dress and to @velani_christening_couture for Sofia’s amazing gown.”
Johnas and Costas were bonding together on his birthday.
Three generations of Nicodemous!
Ada shared this picture from Elena’s baby shower, and both women look radiant.