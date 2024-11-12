Ada Nicodemou wears many hats, but perhaps her most treasured is her role as a mother, sister, aunty, and partner.

Advertisement

Her Instagram is filled with posts of her son Johnas and parter Adam Rigby, as well as family milestones and sweet moments from over the years.

After splitting from Johnas’ dad Chrys Xipolitas in 2016, the Home And Away star has worked hard to create a positive family dynamic.

That includes plenty of time with her mum Jenny Nicodemou, her brother Costa Nicodemou, his wife Elena Nicodemou, and their daughter Sofia.

In 2020, Ada spoke to Marie Claire about her mother and how her dedicated work ethic in Ada’s childhood inspired the actress.

Advertisement

“My mum Jenny was always the head of our household. She worked seven days a week but took me and my brother everywhere,” she revealed.

“I grew up in a delicatessen, counting back change to customers before I went to school. I get my work ethic from my mum.

“She’s taught me resilience, strength and how to stick up for myself. As a Greek migrant, she’s had to be a tough woman.”

Jenny also taught her the value of family bonds, something Ada still puts first today – just look at her Instagram, which is full of photos from special occasions and family milestones.

Advertisement

Fair warning, the following gallery of Ada Nicodemou and her close-knit family may give you the urge to call your loved ones.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use