Your weekly horoscope for June 23 – 29 2025

Curious about what the cosmos has in store for you? Whether you’re chasing new opportunities, navigating love, or simply looking for a little clarity, the stars are here to guide you.
Our weekly horoscope offers celestial insight for every sign – helping you align with the universe and make the most of the days ahead. Let the stars light your path!
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Hello, birthday girl! An urge to party may be strong this month, but for best results, mix some fitness in with the fun – any sort of dancing should keep you in top form. Parents might find themselves running around more with the kids – or even coaching a team.
STAR TIP: If you’re ready to update your hair or makeup, this is the perfect month.
Leo
July 24 – August 23
If you’ve been unconsciously holding things in, the floodgates are about to open. With Mercury unlocking your talkative and social sides, prepare to pour it all out. Saturday’s heart-charged vibes might just point you towards a reunion – or they might spill over into your love life.
STAR TIP: Pay attention, for a late-week flash of inspiration could border on psychic.
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Positive changes are surrounding you at the moment. Group endeavours should prove both fun and profitable throughout winter, so why not hook up with close friends or get involved with a worthwhile project? You might even tap into some hidden leadership or motivational skills.
STAR TIP: Finding it hard to switch off? Relaxation apps or aromatherapy may help.
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Seeds planted under these fertile stars should thrive. Whether it’s on the home front or at work, your efforts should reap rewards. If you’ve been bottling things up lately, plan a catch-up – as Mercury races through the sky, conversation should flow as freely as the wine.
STAR TIP: Wishes made under the midweek new moon could exceed expectations.
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
It’s all systems go for you! Whether it’s health kicks, work-related projects or creative pursuits, things are heating up. As your networking skills grow, so might a sideline business, but don’t let teething problems put you off. Seek advice from a person you trust.
STAR TIP: Why not get organised and fill your freezer with home-cooked meals?
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 22
With Mars boosting your determination and drive, take a leap and turn those dreams into reality. Traveling or studying could prove satisfying or your talent for writing and speaking might impress. By summer, you might even tap into a completely new income stream.
STAR TIP: Learning more about money markets or investing might be a smart idea.
Capricorn
December 23 – January 20
Let the sunshine in! A surge of optimism is sweeping over your chart, and as your spirits lift, a worrying situation should fade. Adding to the buzz, these passion-filled patterns could set the scene for romance. Couples, pull out all the stops and plan something special.
STAR TIP: As fun and food merge, the old fondue set might get a dust-off.
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Notice a fresh, new spring in your step? Mercury’s shift into Leo should lift both your spirits and your energy levels. An annoying health issue might improve virtually overnight, while on the work front, an offer or compliment could leave you on a high.
STAR TIP: An idea that pops into your head towards Thursday might be worth pursuing.
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Changes made recently are about to pay off and there’s more to come. Creative types are in for a treat, with inspiration flowing almost effortlessly, while at work your inventive ideas could give you a real leading edge. You might even step into a leadership role.
STAR TIP: For singles, sporting events could prove lucky in more ways than one.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Smile, your happiness quota is on the rise. Conversation should start flowing almost effortlessly this month, and for most couples, that spells good news. Mars may rev things up on the fitness front too, so grab your trainers and prepare to give them a good workout.
STAR TIP: Unexpected guests are heading your way, so keep that fridge stocked.
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Both mentally and physically, things are buzzing. Doing anything by halves will be your biggest challenge this month, but obsessive stars like these can come in handy. With Mercury spinning into your home sector, improvements or backyard blitzes could beckon.
STAR TIP: Being the bowerbird of the zodiac, why not cruise a car boot sale?
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Your horoscope is all about money this month – making it, investing it and yes, spending it. Launch into something you’ve been dreaming about, then start educating yourself – knowledge acquired through the winter months might be worth its weight in gold.
STAR TIP: With nostalgic stars overhead, why not chase up a long-lost friend?