Monthly horoscope: January

Whether you’re curious about your love life, career path, or personal growth, Yasmin reveals all for every star sign in her monthly horoscope roundup, below.

ARIES

Mar 21 – Apr 20

This is the start of an important new cycle for you.

You can either allow yourself to drown in confusion or rise above the chaos.

If you choose the latter, consider incorporating a spiritual practice, such as yoga or meditation, into your day. It will do wonders for you, both physically and mentally, and keep you well away from less desirable methods of escapism.

Remember to breathe!

★ Relinquishing control can be a very good thing.

TAURUS

Apr 21 – May 21

One thing you need to know as the New Year starts is that your intuition is now your superpower.

When you feel like your subconscious is trying to tell you something, listen carefully and record it, either in a journal or as a voice note on your phone.

It’s only when we engage and work with our dreams that they have any chance of coming true.

★ Let go of the need for predictability.

GEMINI

May 22 – Jun 22

You may be taking a break as the year begins, but it’s looking very good for you financially.

Efforts made over the past months to boost your bank account could finally be paying off.

Other people might think you’re lucky, but you will know that you’ve earned it.

Flexibility is your key to 2026 success, so stay adaptable and ready to welcome new opportunities.

So much change and progress are coming your way.

★ Reflect and soak up the good vibes for now.

CANCER

Jun 23 – Jul 23

The year ahead offers two main pathways for how you spend your time.

You can either choose pursuits that inspire you and uplift others, or you can fumble along feeling uncertain about what to do next.

Steer your mind and life in the direction you want it to go.

If you’re not feeling lit up by what you do each day, look for something that brings joy and keeps your spirit buoyant.

★ Focus on the good and it will be good.

LEO

Jul 24 – Aug 23

IYou’re at the beginning of a cycle that will last all the way until 2039.

The good news is it’s characterised by travel, studying and teaching.

As long as you’re willing to try new things, you could be in line for some truly amazing experiences.

Expect encounters and journeys that awaken something deep and wonderful within you.

If you’re seeking purpose, it could well be made available to you.

★ Focus on possibility rather than probability.

VIRGO

Aug 24 – Sep 23

You’re nearing the end of a long, challenging period concerning close connections and relationships.

Stand in your integrity and you can close this chapter with trademark grace.

You’ll be glad to know that unreliable people are finally on their way out.

Release unhealthy ties, keep your heart open, and prepare for healthier and more supportive relationships ahead.

You deserve peace just as much as anybody else.

★ It’s not your job to help everyone all of the time.

LIBRA

Sep 24 – Oct 23

The message from the cosmos couldn’t be any clearer this month – you can’t please everybody, no matter how hard you try.

But you can decide who you give your time to.

Use this month to cut the dead wood from your contact list and only associate with people who make you feel good about yourself and the world.

Life is simply too short to spend it surrounded by miserable, fake friends.

★ Balance is often about choosing yourself as well.

SCORPIO

Oct 24 – Nov 22

IHow would you feel about doing a daily ‘reflective’ practice?

By that, I mean taking a few moments each day to think about everything that’s happening, with a view to sorting it all out in your head. Journalling could really help.

Life is settling down, but it’s not flatlining.

Keep working on staying calm, as you’ve learnt to do.

Real power sometimes comes from relinquishing it, so maybe give that a try.

★ Peace is attainable, but you have to believe it exists.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23 – Dec 21

Expect the unexpected, particularly when it comes to other people!

Being such a free spirit yourself, you might not even notice how strangely some folks are behaving this month, but you should be prepared nonetheless.

If you’re in a relationship, you can expect some trouble. I

t won’t be anything you can’t handle and may teach you a valuable lesson that will stand you in good stead for the future.

★ Going with the flow has never been more vital.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22 – Jan 20

As the New Year dawns, you’re in a lucky patch relationship-wise, so make the most of it.

Revel in the people you love and celebrate them.

On a more macro level, you’re entering a seven-year cycle in which life will be up and down in a (mostly) good way.

On the home front, behave intuitively and you’ll attract extra blessings.

Decide how you want things to be and work towards that.

★ Commit to your domestic dreams in 2026.

For more on your horoscope from Yasmin

AQUARIUS

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Party season is upon us, but try not to drink too much or hang around with deceptive people.

These are the risks you want to avoid right now – you have been warned!

What you should be doing is thinking about poetry, soulmates, and all things mystical.

Escapism isn’t very helpful at the moment, but see if you can sprinkle just a little bit of fairy dust on your daily routines and see what happens.

★ The magic you seek already exists within you.

PISCES

Feb 20 – Mar 20

Know that if you’re considering major life changes, such as moving house or buying or selling property, now is the right time to do it.

There are plenty of cosmic shifts forecast for you this month, so you need to get used to letting go of the past. Just make sure you triple-check financial documents, and be wary of people who may be trying to pull the wool over your eyes.

★ A dream could become a nightmare without caution.

For more from Yasmin, click here.

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

