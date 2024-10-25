7 spring sandals to add to your wardrobe this season

It’s time to trade in those winter boots and shoes for the ultimate spring essential—sandals that keep you stylish and comfy all season long!

Follow our celebrity picks and see how the perfect pair can elevate your spring outings, from leisurely strolls with your dog to brunch with friends. Here’s how to step into a season of chic style and comfort!

01 Women’s Stud Detail Slides &Me $20 from Big W

Naomi Watts nails a chic day look by pairing her Celine Tippi slides sleek black dress. The chunky sandals add a of contemporary edge and grounded practicality into the outfit, while the classic black dress maintains an air of elegance and sophistication.

Want to recreate her look for the fraction of the cost? Then these Big W slides have you covered.

Photo: Getty Images, Amazon Australia 02 Women’s Lace Up Flat Sandals Shoe Land $47.29 from Amazon Australia Charlize Theron blends casual and high fashion by pairing strappy flat gladiator sandals with an elegant silk skirt for a stunning after-five look. The gladiators add a modern edge and relaxed vibe, perfectly balancing the luxurious, flowing fabric of the silk skirt. This cool combination creates a chic yet effortless ensemble, that seamlessly merges comfort with sophistication. Shop Now

Photo: Getty Images, Big W 03 Women’s Cut Out Bang Slide &Me $12 from Big W Alessandra Ambrosio showcases her impeccable style by pairing Hermes slides with a simple utility dress, creating a look that’s both practical and chic. The understated elegance of the Hermes slides adds a touch of luxury and refinement, while the utility dress brings a modern, functional edge. There are many dupes of this popular style on the market, these Big W ones being just about the best price going! Shop Now

Photo: Getty Images, The Iconic 04 Bermuda Sandals Sandler $119.95 from The Iconic Rosie Huntington’s style exudes a classic elegance that is sophisticated, yet understated. Her Chanel Quilted Dad Sandals offer a relaxed and comfortable finish for her cream skirt suit. Shop Now

Photo: Getty Images, The Iconic 05 Leather Buckle Sandals Aere $140 from The Iconic Maria Sharapova’s off-court style is perfectly grounded with this brown sandal blazer and jeans pairing. The warm, cohesive color palette of the outfit enhances her chic, relaxed vibe, while the tailored blazer adds a touch of polished elegance to the casual jeans. Shop Now

Photo: Getty Images, Amazon Australia 06 Women’s Original Universal Sandal Teva $110 from Amazon Australia This eye-catching ensemble worn by Karolina Kurkova is refreshingly casual thanks to the sandal pairing. The the bold, multi-coloured sandals inject a playful and whimsical twist, adding a fun contrast to the dress, making the outfit perfect for a stylish day out or a relaxed summer event. Shop Now

Photo: Getty Images, Tony Bianco 07 Black Como Sandals Ives $129.95 from Tony Bianco There’s striking blend of luxury and street style by pairing Chanel chunky thongs with cargo pants. The high-end Chanel sandals bring a sophisticated edge to Lori Harvey’s look, while the cargo pants add a dose of urban practicality and trendiness. The result is a look that balances chic elegance with modern, relaxed vibes, perfect for making a statement in any setting. Shop Now