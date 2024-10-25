  •  
7 spring sandals to add to your wardrobe this season

Slide into style...
It’s time to trade in those winter boots and shoes for the ultimate spring essential—sandals that keep you stylish and comfy all season long!

Follow our celebrity picks and see how the perfect pair can elevate your spring outings, from leisurely strolls with your dog to brunch with friends. Here’s how to step into a season of chic style and comfort!

CELEBRITY STYLES TO EMULATE…

Naomi Watts wearing black dress and Celine chunkly slides. Plus dupe of of slides next to her
Photo: Getty Images, Big W

01

Women’s Stud Detail Slides

&Me $20 from Big W

Naomi Watts nails a chic day look by pairing her Celine Tippi slides sleek black dress. The chunky sandals add a of contemporary edge and grounded practicality into the outfit, while the classic black dress maintains an air of elegance and sophistication.

Want to recreate her look for the fraction of the cost? Then these Big W slides have you covered.

Charlize Theron styling evening attire with gladiator sandals and then suggested gladiator sandals to buy next to her image.
Photo: Getty Images, Amazon Australia

02

Women’s Lace Up Flat Sandals

Shoe Land $47.29 from Amazon Australia

Charlize Theron blends casual and high fashion by pairing strappy flat gladiator sandals with an elegant silk skirt for a stunning after-five look. The gladiators add a modern edge and relaxed vibe, perfectly balancing the luxurious, flowing fabric of the silk skirt.

This cool combination creates a chic yet effortless ensemble, that seamlessly merges comfort with sophistication.

Photo: Getty Images, Big W

03

Women’s Cut Out Bang Slide

&Me $12 from Big W

Alessandra Ambrosio showcases her impeccable style by pairing Hermes slides with a simple utility dress, creating a look that’s both practical and chic. The understated elegance of the Hermes slides adds a touch of luxury and refinement, while the utility dress brings a modern, functional edge.

There are many dupes of this popular style on the market, these Big W ones being just about the best price going!

Rosie Huntington Whiteley wearing cream suit and Chanel sandals. Suggested get the look sandals from the Iconic pictured next to her.
Photo: Getty Images, The Iconic

04

Bermuda Sandals

Sandler $119.95 from The Iconic

Rosie Huntington’s style exudes a classic elegance that is sophisticated, yet understated. Her Chanel Quilted Dad Sandals offer a relaxed and comfortable finish for her cream skirt suit.

Photo: Getty Images, The Iconic

05

Leather Buckle Sandals

Aere $140 from The Iconic

Maria Sharapova’s off-court style is perfectly grounded with this brown sandal blazer and jeans pairing. The warm, cohesive color palette of the outfit enhances her chic, relaxed vibe, while the tailored blazer adds a touch of polished elegance to the casual jeans.

Karolina Kurvova wearing floral dress and Teva sandals. Then Teva sandal suggestions next to her to get the look.
Photo: Getty Images, Amazon Australia

06

Women’s Original Universal Sandal

Teva $110 from Amazon Australia

This eye-catching ensemble worn by Karolina Kurkova is refreshingly casual thanks to the sandal pairing. The the bold, multi-coloured sandals inject a playful and whimsical twist, adding a fun contrast to the dress, making the outfit perfect for a stylish day out or a relaxed summer event.

Lori Harvey wearing Chanel slides and cargo pants. Suggested get the look sandals from Tony Bianco pictured next to her.
Photo: Getty Images, Tony Bianco

07

Black Como Sandals

Ives $129.95 from Tony Bianco

There’s striking blend of luxury and street style by pairing Chanel chunky thongs with cargo pants. The high-end Chanel sandals bring a sophisticated edge to Lori Harvey’s look, while the cargo pants add a dose of urban practicality and trendiness.

The result is a look that balances chic elegance with modern, relaxed vibes, perfect for making a statement in any setting.

Fashion Editor Janine Donovan

Janine Donovan is one of Australia’s leading fashion editors, having worked across Woman’s Day and Take 5 for over 30 years. Having begun her career on Woman’s Day in the early 90s, where she undertook a cadetship learning the ropes of fashion and beauty for the fast-paced weekly titles. She offers sensible and smart advice for women about what will make them feel great about themselves and is in constant contact with the readers who value her advice on navigating today’s fashion world. Her keen eye for trends and her ability to understand the readers’ needs means she’s a huge part of what makes the magazines’ lifestyle offering successful today. These days she continues to work across print titles such as Woman’s Day, Take 5 and Royals magazine while also contributing her fashion advice on the website, Now To Love.

