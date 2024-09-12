6 celebrity-approved ways to wear leopard print in 2024

Leopard print is more than just a trend – it’s a timeless statement piece that never really goes out of style. Celebrities are proving that this bold pattern can be both versatile and sophisticated.
So whether you’re looking to make a daring impression or simply add a touch of wild elegance to your wardrobe, here are some celebrity-approved ways to embrace the look with confidence and style.
01
Leopard Animal Print Twist Waist Short Sleeve Midi Dress
$82 from Next
Rosamund Pike effortlessly blends fierceness and refinement in a stunning leopard print ensemble that perfectly showcases her fashion-forward sensibility. The actress steps out in a striking leopard print dress, creating a bold, confident look.
Complementing her dress, Pike opts for a print clash with a different leopard print shoe, making a daring statement of head-to-toe coordination. Her sleek, pulled-back hair adds an air of sophistication, balancing the wild pattern with a touch of elegance.
02
Women’s Slim Fit Leopard Print Suit Jacket
HongYunoH $25.40 from Amazon Australia
Nicky Hilton exudes elegance with a chic blend of patterns and textures, pairing a bold leopard print blazer with a flowing black satin maxi skirt. The blazer’s animal print contrasts sits strikingly against the skirt’s sleek, understated glamour creating a dynamic, fashion-forward look. Underneath, a delicate lace camisole adds a touch of romance and sophistication, subtly peeking out from beneath the blazer.
03
Aurora Pleated Skirt
$109.99 from Forever New
Chantal Scuito perfectly balances boldness with understated style with this floaty leopard print skirt paired with structured black basics. The fitted black top enhances her silhouette, while a black cropped jacket adds a touch of modern edge.
The combination of the skirt’s adventurous print with the classic black pieces creates a look that is both daring and perfectly polished.
04
Frill time crepe blouse
$34.99 from H&M
Camilla Rowe makes a captivating statement in a bold leopard print blouse that commands attention with its vibrant pattern. Paired with this daring top is a fun and edgy skirt shape that adds an element of playfulness to the look.
05
Satin Midi Slip Dress
$7995 from Zara
Lupita Nyong’o stuns in a leopard print satin midi slip dress that exudes both elegance and edge. The sleek, lustrous fabric drapes beautifully, while the bold animal print adds a touch to the simple silhouette.
Black lace detailing subtly accentuates the dress, bringing a hint of delicate sophistication to the ensemble. Nyong’o completes the look with matching leopard print pumps, amplifying the dress’s wild allure.
06
Straight-fit Leopard Print Pants
Pull & Bear $105 from The Iconic
Heidi Klum sports subtle leopard print jeans that add a hint of wild flair without being too overwhelming. She kept the look casual by pairing the jeans with tonal cardigan and knit top in complementary hues, creating a cohesive and elegant outfit. The soft textures and muted colours of the cardigan and top provide a perfect balance to the jeans’ subtle print.