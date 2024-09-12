  •  
6 celebrity-approved ways to wear leopard print in 2024

Embrace your wild side...
Karin Teigl

Leopard print is more than just a trend – it’s a timeless statement piece that never really goes out of style. Celebrities are proving that this bold pattern can be both versatile and sophisticated.

So whether you’re looking to make a daring impression or simply add a touch of wild elegance to your wardrobe, here are some celebrity-approved ways to embrace the look with confidence and style.

Rosmund Pike wearing leopard print dress and get the look Next dress next to her
Photo: Getty Images

01

Leopard Animal Print Twist Waist Short Sleeve Midi Dress

$82 from Next

Rosamund Pike effortlessly blends fierceness and refinement in a stunning leopard print ensemble that perfectly showcases her fashion-forward sensibility. The actress steps out in a striking leopard print dress, creating a bold, confident look.

Complementing her dress, Pike opts for a print clash with a different leopard print shoe, making a daring statement of head-to-toe coordination. Her sleek, pulled-back hair adds an air of sophistication, balancing the wild pattern with a touch of elegance.

Shop Now
Nicky Hilton wearing leopard print blazer and get the look Amazon Australia blazer next to her
Photo: Getty Images

02

Women’s Slim Fit Leopard Print Suit Jacket

HongYunoH $25.40 from Amazon Australia

Nicky Hilton exudes elegance with a chic blend of patterns and textures, pairing a bold leopard print blazer with a flowing black satin maxi skirt. The blazer’s animal print contrasts sits strikingly against the skirt’s sleek, understated glamour creating a dynamic, fashion-forward look. Underneath, a delicate lace camisole adds a touch of romance and sophistication, subtly peeking out from beneath the blazer.

Shop Now
Chantal Scuito wearing leopard print skirt and get the look FOrever New skirt next to her
Photo: Getty Images

03

Aurora Pleated Skirt

$109.99 from Forever New

Chantal Scuito perfectly balances boldness with understated style with this floaty leopard print skirt paired with structured black basics. The fitted black top enhances her silhouette, while a black cropped jacket adds a touch of modern edge.

The combination of the skirt’s adventurous print with the classic black pieces creates a look that is both daring and perfectly polished.

Shop Now
Camilla Rowe wearing leopard print blouse and get the look H&M blouse next to her
Photo: Getty Images

04

Frill time crepe blouse

$34.99 from H&M

Camilla Rowe makes a captivating statement in a bold leopard print blouse that commands attention with its vibrant pattern. Paired with this daring top is a fun and edgy skirt shape that adds an element of playfulness to the look.

Shop Now
Lupita Nyong'o wearing leopard print dress and get the look Zara dress next to her
Photo: Getty Images

05

Satin Midi Slip Dress

$7995 from Zara

Lupita Nyong’o stuns in a leopard print satin midi slip dress that exudes both elegance and edge. The sleek, lustrous fabric drapes beautifully, while the bold animal print adds a touch to the simple silhouette.

Black lace detailing subtly accentuates the dress, bringing a hint of delicate sophistication to the ensemble. Nyong’o completes the look with matching leopard print pumps, amplifying the dress’s wild allure.

Shop Now
Heidi klum wearing leopard print dress and get the look Next dress next to her
Photo: Getty Images

06

Straight-fit Leopard Print Pants

Pull & Bear $105 from The Iconic

Heidi Klum sports subtle leopard print jeans that add a hint of wild flair without being too overwhelming. She kept the look casual by pairing the jeans with tonal cardigan and knit top in complementary hues, creating a cohesive and elegant outfit. The soft textures and muted colours of the cardigan and top provide a perfect balance to the jeans’ subtle print.

Shop Now
Fashion Editor Janine Donovan Fashion Editor

Janine Donovan is one of Australia’s leading fashion editors, having worked across Woman’s Day and Take 5 for over 30 years. Having begun her career on Woman’s Day in the early 90s, where she undertook a cadetship learning the ropes of fashion and beauty for the fast-paced weekly titles. She offers sensible and smart advice for women about what will make them feel great about themselves and is in constant contact with the readers who value her advice on navigating today’s fashion world. Her keen eye for trends and her ability to understand the readers’ needs means she’s a huge part of what makes the magazines’ lifestyle offering successful today. These days she continues to work across print titles such as Woman’s Day, Take 5 and Royals magazine while also contributing her fashion advice on the website, Now To Love.

