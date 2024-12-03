Fashionably festive: The best dresses to wear on Christmas Day this year

We don’t need to be psychics to tell you this month is going to bring shopping, shopping and a touch more shopping into your life. Yep, it’s December people, and whether you’re prepared or not, Christmas is coming in hot.

But amongst the frantic sourcing of gifts, frivolous friend events and enthusiastic Christmas-movie-watching, there is something else that’s top of mind: Our Christmas Day outfit.

Summery attire is a must for an Aussie Christmas. (Credit: Getty)

We’ll admit it, there are definitely more important things in the world than what you’ll wear on Christmas Day. But there’s something about finding that perfect outfit for December 25 that’ll put the ultimate cherry on top of the Christmas pudding.

But before we go nuts at the nearest shopping centre alongside every other man and his dog, it might pay to plan ahead.

Sure, Christmas Day in Australia doesn’t have to be a runway-worthy event, but working out what to wear can be a bit of a mission when you’ve undoubtedly got a million other things on your mind.

That’s why we decided to make things super easy for you by sourcing the best Christmas-day-ready dresses on the market right now.

Keep scrolling for the very best styles to rock around the tree on December 25.

Anna Heinrich always provides plenty of summer dress inspo. (Credit: Getty)

Something green, red or white

If you’re into themes, then we can safely assume you’ll be searching for an outfit in either green, red or white – the traditional colours of Christmas.

And luckily, you really don’t need to look far to find a festively-fashionable option to wear on Christmas Day.

Check out our favourite Christmas-coloured dresses below:

(Credit: The Iconic) 01 Calissa Maxi Dress from $139 at The Iconic Australian brand SNDYS has done it again, with an Iconic exclusive showstopping number, perfect for the festive season. This bold off the shoulder maxi dress is the ideal outfit for Xmas. Sizes: XXS, XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL Colours: Red, Black, Khaki, Sage, White, Choc, Burgundy, Baby pink, Baby blue Material: 100% Polyester Key features: Lightweight silky fabrication

Asymmetric off shoulder neckline

Invisible side zip SHOP NOW

(Credit: The Iconic) 02 Sloane Dress from $169.95 at The Iconic Australian label Tussah, designs for elegance and simplicity, and the Sloane dress is not short of this. This simple, yet elegant midi dress is perfect for the humid Aussie heat, and makes for the perfect Christmas day outfit. Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18 Colours: Khaki, Black Material: 100% Polyester Key features: Short puff sleeves

Mid-weight crepe

Invisible zip to back SHOP NOW

(Credit: Myer) 03 Core Linen Swing Mini Dress from $139.95 at Myer The perfect breezy dress option for summer days, Seed heritage’s mini dress is a must have. Made from premium linen, the dress is a staple piece that you can dress up with some fun, statement earrings or wear more casually as a beach cover-up. Sizes: 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18 Colours: Black, Whisper white, Midnight sky, Cool sand Material: 100% linen Key features: Round neck

Mini length

Sleeveless Also available at: $139.95 from Seed Heritage

$139.95 from David Jones

$139.95 from The Iconic SHOP NOW

Something flowy

Is there any feeling more satisfying than undoing your belt notch after a hefty (and heavenly!) Christmas lunch?

We tend to think not – which is exactly why it’s stylish and smart to prep by wearing a gorgeous flowy dress for the big day.

Check out our favourite flowy dresses below:

(Credit: Cotton On) 04 Haven Halter Maxi Dress from $69.99 at Cotton On This floral halter maxi dress is a fun, flowy Christmas day outfit that can also be a staple go to for the silly season. Featuring a halter neckline with a tie at the back and a flattering gather at the front bodice, the Haven dress is a must have. Sizes: 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18 Colours: Paisley ditsy light steel, Rose tile, Phoebe paisley gardenia Materials: 55% linen, 45% viscose (viscose rayon), lining: 55% linen (flax), 45% viscose (viscose rayon) Key features: Maxi length

Invisble zip at side seam

Lined bust cups Also available at: $69.99 from The Iconic SHOP NOW

(Credit: Petal and Pup) 05 Nigella Maxi Dress from $109 at Petal and Pup Perfect for a sunny Aussie Christmas, the nigella maxi is a fun outfit to add a pop of colour to the day – and it has pockets! With a shirred bodice, the dress is the right combination of both flowy and stylish. Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL Colours: Pink, Olive green Material: 100% cotton Key features: Straight neckline

Thin adjustable straps

Functional side pockets SHOP NOW

Something summery

In Australia, you’ll hear a resounding “yea, nah” to any suggestion of a white Christmas.

Yep, in these parts we’re all about the ever-alluring sound of a crackling BBQ as opposed to a crackling fire place come December 25.

That’s why the perfect summery dress will be both practical and chic.

Check out our favourite summer dress styles below:

(Credit: The Iconic) 06 Skyler Midi Dress from $169.95 at The Iconic Australian designed brand Tussah, has created this fun, versatile purple dress which can double as a great Christmas day dress. The elasticated waistband allows for some extra pavlova this year, whilst still offering an elevated look. Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18 Colours: Navy animal, lilac Materials: 80% lyocell, 20% nylon, lining: 100% polyester Key features: Woven midi-length dress

Key hole opening: rouleau loop and button fastening

Adjustable drawstring SHOP NOW

(Credit: Cotton On) 07 Sunny Babydoll Mini Dress from $39.99 at Cotton On A mini dress to slip on over your swimmers after a day lounging around in the sun is essential. Coming in five different colourways, this mini will have you covered for a cute Christmas day outfit. Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18 Colours: Blue stripe, laly stripe green, sunshine yellow, white, black Material: 100% cotton Key features: Shoulder ties

Tiered gathered skirt

Easy-wear fit Also available at: $39.99 from The Iconic SHOP NOW

Something shimmery (if you’re up for it!)

What better time is there to bring out a little touch of pizzazz than on Christmas Day?

It is a time for celebration after all.

Don’t hold back from making the most of the festive season, and perhaps take heed from your bedazzled Christmas tree – you know you want to…

Check out our favourite sparkly styles below:

(Credit: H&M) 08 Sleeveless Sequin Dress from $69.99 at H&M Add some sparkles into your wardrobe this festive season with this sequinned mini dress. Pair it with some dangly earrings to add an extra touch to your Christmas day outfit. Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL Colours: Bronze, Silver, Dark green Materials: polyester 95%, elastane 5%, lining: polyester 100% Key features: Round neck

A-line mini dress

Concealed zip and hook and eye at the back SHOP NOW

(Credit: The Iconic) 09 Lucine Sequin Mini Dress from $240 at The Iconic The brand Lover has well and truly delivered on the festive front this year with a fun sequin mini, perfect for New Years or even Christmas night for something a bit more fun and jazzy. Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18 Colours: White with sequin Materials: polyester 92%, elastane 8% Key features: Sequined fabric

Sweetheart neckline

Sleeveless adjustable straps SHOP NOW

(Credit: The Iconic) 10 Midsummer Nights Lurex Maxi Dress from $89.99 at The Iconic Australian label Dazie has you set this festive season with a collection of affordable dresses inspired by the street style. This dress is perfect to dance your way into the evening with a lurex fabrication and a sparkle that will catch the light perfectly! Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 Colours: Black & Gold Materials: polyester 80% + metallic fibre and lining 20% Key features: Sleeveless

Column silhouette

Maxi length SHOP NOW

