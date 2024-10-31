Festive dressing: How to create a Christmas capsule wardrobe to keep you stylish throughout the silly season.

A capsule wardrobe is a curated collection of timeless pieces that can be mixed and matched to create a variety of outfits. These basic wardrobe pieces help to make dressing effortless and enjoyable. The key to success lies in selecting versatile items that complement each other, allowing for endless combinations. For the festive season, we’ve added in a few standout pieces to ensure your shine at your end of year soirees.
OUR CHRISTMAS CAPSULE WARDROBE PICKS:
While neutral colours like black, white, gray, and beige form the perfect foundation of day to day wardrobes, we’ve added a splash of colour and hint of shimmer to our suggested festive collection to ensure you’re ready for any occasion.
1. Smart Casual Soiree
A blazer and pants combination always creates a smart finish if you want to be sure you’re dressed up enough, but not overdone. We particularly love this look with the belted blazer as it offers an instantly chic finish.
Belted tailored blazer $105 from Zara
Wide leg pants $159.99 from Sheike
Shoes $159 from Country Road
Fold over pouch bag $149 from Country Road
Loop hoop earrings $27.99 from Lovisa
2. Easy after five
Lightweight knit is a good option for early evenings if the weather cools. We this buttoned up over slightly open over a lace bra or camisole.
Button Cardigan $79.99 from Forcast
Allegra K Flared pleated skirt $42.99 from Amazon Australia
Quilted cross body bag $109 from Charles & Keith
Minimal Mule $49.99 from Rubi
Pearl Double Layer Necklace $27.99 from Lovisa
3. Ready to Party
Layering over a dress with a tailored piece add an elegant touch to your favourite dress shape.
Linen midi dress $169.99 from Forever New
Crepe wrap top $89.99 from Forever New
Shoes $159 from Country Road
Fold over pouch bag $149 from Country Road
Pearl Double Layer Necklace $27.99 from Lovisa
4. Oh So Chic!
Accessorizing an all-black top and pants set with gold or silver can elevate your look and add a touch of elegance.
Crepe wrap top $89.99 from Forever New
Wide leg pants $159.99 from Sheike
Quilted cross body bag $109 from Charles & Keith
Minimal Mule $49.99 from Rubi
Loop hoop earrings $27.99 from Lovisa
5. Colour Block
Incorporate a few standout items that reflect your personal style. Think bright coloured pieces, jackets, tops or skirts, or unique accessories that can elevate a simple outfit.
Belted tailored blazer $105 from Zara
Allegra K Flared pleated skirt $42.99 from Amazon Australia
Fold over pouch bag $149 from Country Road
Shoes $159 from Country Road
Loop hoop earrings $27.99 from Lovisa
6. Shine On!
The festive season calls for all things shimmer! One sequin piece can completely transform your ensemble from a day to night dynamic.
Button Cardigan $79.99 from Forcast
Disc sequin camisole top $77.99 from Marks & Spencer
Wide leg pants $159.99 from Sheike
Loop hoop earrings $27.99 from Lovisa
Quilted cross body bag $109 from Charles & Keith
Minimal Mule $49.99 from Rubi
7. Evening elegance
From long, flowing maxi dresses to chic cocktail styles, there’s a dress for every festive event. You can choose from various fabrics, patterns, and colors to match the occasion and your personal style.
Linen midi dress $169.99 from Forever New
Minimal Mule $49.99 from Rubi
Loop hoop earrings $27.99 from Lovisa
Quilted cross body bag $109 from Charles & Keith
8. Shimmer in style
A little bit of shimmer mixed with a bold pop of colour is the perfect way to ignite your look for after five.
Disc sequin camisole top $77.99 from Marks & Spencer
Allegra K Flared pleated skirt $42.99 from Amazon Australia
Quilted cross body bag $109 from Charles & Keith
Loop hoop earrings $27.99 from Lovisa
9. Pretty Days
Dresses can be layered with cardigans, allowing you to adapt to changing temperatures and dress them down a little without sacrificing style.
Linen midi dress $169.99 from Forever New
Button Cardigan $79.99 from Forcast
Shoes $159 from Country Road
Pearl Double Layer Necklace $27.99 from Lovisa