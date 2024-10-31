Festive dressing: How to create a Christmas capsule wardrobe to keep you stylish throughout the silly season.

A capsule wardrobe is a curated collection of timeless pieces that can be mixed and matched to create a variety of outfits. These basic wardrobe pieces help to make dressing effortless and enjoyable. The key to success lies in selecting versatile items that complement each other, allowing for endless combinations. For the festive season, we’ve added in a few standout pieces to ensure your shine at your end of year soirees.

OUR CHRISTMAS CAPSULE WARDROBE PICKS:

While neutral colours like black, white, gray, and beige form the perfect foundation of day to day wardrobes, we’ve added a splash of colour and hint of shimmer to our suggested festive collection to ensure you’re ready for any occasion.

1. Smart Casual Soiree

A blazer and pants combination always creates a smart finish if you want to be sure you’re dressed up enough, but not overdone. We particularly love this look with the belted blazer as it offers an instantly chic finish.

Belted tailored blazer $105 from Zara

Wide leg pants $159.99 from Sheike

Shoes $159 from Country Road

Fold over pouch bag $149 from Country Road

Loop hoop earrings $27.99 from Lovisa

2. Easy after five

Lightweight knit is a good option for early evenings if the weather cools. We this buttoned up over slightly open over a lace bra or camisole.

Button Cardigan $79.99 from Forcast

Allegra K Flared pleated skirt $42.99 from Amazon Australia

Quilted cross body bag $109 from Charles & Keith

Minimal Mule $49.99 from Rubi

Pearl Double Layer Necklace $27.99 from Lovisa

3. Ready to Party

Layering over a dress with a tailored piece add an elegant touch to your favourite dress shape.

Linen midi dress $169.99 from Forever New

Crepe wrap top $89.99 from Forever New

Shoes $159 from Country Road

Fold over pouch bag $149 from Country Road

Pearl Double Layer Necklace $27.99 from Lovisa

4. Oh So Chic!

Accessorizing an all-black top and pants set with gold or silver can elevate your look and add a touch of elegance.

Crepe wrap top $89.99 from Forever New

Wide leg pants $159.99 from Sheike

Quilted cross body bag $109 from Charles & Keith

Minimal Mule $49.99 from Rubi

Loop hoop earrings $27.99 from Lovisa

5. Colour Block

Incorporate a few standout items that reflect your personal style. Think bright coloured pieces, jackets, tops or skirts, or unique accessories that can elevate a simple outfit.

Belted tailored blazer $105 from Zara

Allegra K Flared pleated skirt $42.99 from Amazon Australia

Fold over pouch bag $149 from Country Road

Shoes $159 from Country Road

Loop hoop earrings $27.99 from Lovisa

6. Shine On!

The festive season calls for all things shimmer! One sequin piece can completely transform your ensemble from a day to night dynamic.

Button Cardigan $79.99 from Forcast

Disc sequin camisole top $77.99 from Marks & Spencer

Wide leg pants $159.99 from Sheike

Loop hoop earrings $27.99 from Lovisa

Quilted cross body bag $109 from Charles & Keith

Minimal Mule $49.99 from Rubi

7. Evening elegance

From long, flowing maxi dresses to chic cocktail styles, there’s a dress for every festive event. You can choose from various fabrics, patterns, and colors to match the occasion and your personal style.

Linen midi dress $169.99 from Forever New

Minimal Mule $49.99 from Rubi

Loop hoop earrings $27.99 from Lovisa

Quilted cross body bag $109 from Charles & Keith

8. Shimmer in style

A little bit of shimmer mixed with a bold pop of colour is the perfect way to ignite your look for after five.

Disc sequin camisole top $77.99 from Marks & Spencer

Allegra K Flared pleated skirt $42.99 from Amazon Australia

Quilted cross body bag $109 from Charles & Keith

Loop hoop earrings $27.99 from Lovisa

9. Pretty Days

Dresses can be layered with cardigans, allowing you to adapt to changing temperatures and dress them down a little without sacrificing style.

Linen midi dress $169.99 from Forever New

Button Cardigan $79.99 from Forcast

Shoes $159 from Country Road

Pearl Double Layer Necklace $27.99 from Lovisa

