We found the perfect dress for Christmas Day lunch.

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Christmas Day is coming up fast, and if you still need a dress for the big day, you’re in the right place.

Advertisement

In years past, we’ve seen sets reign supreme, wrap dresses take centre stage, and button-down midis at every Christmas lunch table.

This year? Things are a bit more relaxed. The humble maxi is taking top position as the Christmas Day outfit of the year. Whether fitted and chic, flowy and casual, or something in between – pick a style that calls to you, because it’s the length that matters!

To keep things on-theme, I’ve found some of the best maxi dresses in Christmassy shades of red, green and gold, to make Chrissy lunch dressing that much easier. Just throw on, pair with some comfy sandals, and go.

From just $30, these maxis are the perfect fit for your festive feast.

Advertisement

Happy shopping!

Photo: Beginning Boutique 01 Beginning Boutique dress $89.99 from Beginning Boutique Polka dots are a huge trend right now, so this is a piece you’ll definitely wear again in the new year. Shop Now

Photo: Zara 02 Zara dress $79.95 from Zara If Chrissy Day lunch in your household is an elegant affair, this gorgeous green frock is the perfect pick. Shop Now

Photo: Petal & Pup 03 Petal & Pup dress $99 from Petal & Pup She’s chic, she’s elegant. You can’t go wrong with red any time of the year, but for Christmas? Ten out of ten. Shop Now

Advertisement

Photo: Cider 04 Cider dress $60 from Cider Understated glamour for a seriously chic price. Shop Now

Photo: Kmart 05 Kmart dress $30 from Kmart Classy enough for lunch, casual enough for the beach afterwards. And would you check out that price tag?! Shop Now

Photo: Big W 06 Big W dress $30 from Big W Another budget winner, a loose-fitting swing dress is the perfect style for overeating on Christmas Day! Shop Now

Photo: H&M 07 H&M dress $49.99 from H&M This airy, flowy maxi hits the perfect balance between elevated and comfortable – exactly what Chrissy lunch calls for. Shop Now

Advertisement

Photo: Cider 08 Cider jumpsuit $53 from Cider Okay, okay, it’s not a dress… but would you look at this jumpsuit?! Plus, it’s the perfect piece to make its second run for New Year’s (just sayin’). Shop Now

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.