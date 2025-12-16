We found the perfect dress for Christmas Day lunch.

Christmas Day is coming up fast, and if you still need a dress for the big day, you’re in the right place.
In years past, we’ve seen sets reign supreme, wrap dresses take centre stage, and button-down midis at every Christmas lunch table.
This year? Things are a bit more relaxed. The humble maxi is taking top position as the Christmas Day outfit of the year. Whether fitted and chic, flowy and casual, or something in between – pick a style that calls to you, because it’s the length that matters!
To keep things on-theme, I’ve found some of the best maxi dresses in Christmassy shades of red, green and gold, to make Chrissy lunch dressing that much easier. Just throw on, pair with some comfy sandals, and go.
From just $30, these maxis are the perfect fit for your festive feast.
Happy shopping!
01
Beginning Boutique dress
$89.99 from Beginning Boutique
Polka dots are a huge trend right now, so this is a piece you’ll definitely wear again in the new year.
02
Zara dress
$79.95 from Zara
If Chrissy Day lunch in your household is an elegant affair, this gorgeous green frock is the perfect pick.
03
Petal & Pup dress
$99 from Petal & Pup
She’s chic, she’s elegant. You can’t go wrong with red any time of the year, but for Christmas? Ten out of ten.
04
Cider dress
$60 from Cider
Understated glamour for a seriously chic price.
05
Kmart dress
$30 from Kmart
Classy enough for lunch, casual enough for the beach afterwards. And would you check out that price tag?!
06
Big W dress
$30 from Big W
Another budget winner, a loose-fitting swing dress is the perfect style for overeating on Christmas Day!
07
H&M dress
$49.99 from H&M
This airy, flowy maxi hits the perfect balance between elevated and comfortable – exactly what Chrissy lunch calls for.
08
Cider jumpsuit
$53 from Cider
Okay, okay, it’s not a dress… but would you look at this jumpsuit?! Plus, it’s the perfect piece to make its second run for New Year’s (just sayin’).