We found the perfect dress for Christmas Day lunch.

With options from just $30, you can tick 'picking an outfit' off your list!
Profile picture of Alix Nicholson Senior Lifestyle Content Producer
Christmas Day is coming up fast, and if you still need a dress for the big day, you’re in the right place.

In years past, we’ve seen sets reign supreme, wrap dresses take centre stage, and button-down midis at every Christmas lunch table.

This year? Things are a bit more relaxed. The humble maxi is taking top position as the Christmas Day outfit of the year. Whether fitted and chic, flowy and casual, or something in between – pick a style that calls to you, because it’s the length that matters!

To keep things on-theme, I’ve found some of the best maxi dresses in Christmassy shades of red, green and gold, to make Chrissy lunch dressing that much easier. Just throw on, pair with some comfy sandals, and go.

From just $30, these maxis are the perfect fit for your festive feast.

Happy shopping!

Photo: Beginning Boutique

01

Beginning Boutique dress

$89.99 from Beginning Boutique

Polka dots are a huge trend right now, so this is a piece you’ll definitely wear again in the new year.

Photo: Zara

02

Zara dress

$79.95 from Zara

If Chrissy Day lunch in your household is an elegant affair, this gorgeous green frock is the perfect pick.

Photo: Petal & Pup

03

Petal & Pup dress

$99 from Petal & Pup

She’s chic, she’s elegant. You can’t go wrong with red any time of the year, but for Christmas? Ten out of ten.

Photo: Cider

04

Cider dress

$60 from Cider

Understated glamour for a seriously chic price.

Photo: Kmart

05

Kmart dress

$30 from Kmart

Classy enough for lunch, casual enough for the beach afterwards. And would you check out that price tag?!

Photo: Big W

06

Big W dress

$30 from Big W

Another budget winner, a loose-fitting swing dress is the perfect style for overeating on Christmas Day!

Photo: H&M

07

H&M dress

$49.99 from H&M

This airy, flowy maxi hits the perfect balance between elevated and comfortable – exactly what Chrissy lunch calls for.

Photo: Cider

08

Cider jumpsuit

$53 from Cider

Okay, okay, it’s not a dress… but would you look at this jumpsuit?! Plus, it’s the perfect piece to make its second run for New Year’s (just sayin’).

Profile picture of Alix Nicholson
Senior Lifestyle Content Producer Alix Nicholson

Alix is the Senior Lifestyle Content Producer for Take 5 & That's Life. Budget beauty and fashion buys are her love language — the only thing she adores more is sharing her fab finds (because we don't gate-keep here!). Previously, Alix has worked at Who, OK!, Cosmopolitan, Mamamia, and a whole bunch more Australian titles. When she's not digging up affordable style finds and beauty bargains, she's obsessed with travelling and hanging out with her dog.

