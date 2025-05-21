Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

In the never-ending search for better health, we’ve tried it all. New skincare regimes and treatments? Tried and tested. Joined the gym and attended a new class? Done.

However, one thing that we always seem to push to the bottom of the life-admin list is the dentist. Whether out of fear or because it can cost an arm and a leg, it’s one thing we tend to – or try to – ignore.

But now, thanks to Linea clear aligners, straightening our smiles is a little more affordable. A dentist-directed clear aligner treatment, Linea offer a similar teeth straightening treatment to other companies, but at a much lower cost.

Who is Linea?

Linea is an Australian-owned and operated business, specialising in clear aligner treatments. It was founded in Melbourne by dentists who wanted to offer a cost-effective, direct-to-consumer aligner, while still maintaining the safety and success of dentist-directed treatment.

Differing from other in-clinic or direct-to-consumer treatments, Linea pairs customers with a partner dentist throughout their treatment. This means that they are able to provide lower and consistent pricing for customers.

For those looking for a smile overhaul, take the Linea 30-second Smile Quiz to see how they can help.

How do Linea clear aligners work?

After taking the 30-second online Linea Smile Quiz, the team will be in touch to discuss specifics for your case, including pricing, timelines and the Linea dental partners.

You’ll meet one of the partner dentists for a consult, where you will receive X-rays and other medical scans, including scans of your teeth and intraoral photos. Then, the Linea team will work with your partner dentist to design a custom treatment plan.

From there, you’ll purchase the aligners directly from Linea based on their tiered pricing and the complexity of your teeth. The dentist will fit the aligners for you and perform any necessary procedures like IPR (interproximal reduction) or attachments.

Once the aligners are fitted, you’ll be able to track progress on the Linea app, including uploading photos for the clinical team to review. You will also have appointment reminders and access to customer service seven days a week for any questions you might have throughout your treatment.

How much does Linea cost?

Linea offers tiered pricing, depending on how complex the case is. All three tiers below include medical-grade retainers and dental-grade teeth whitening.

$2,698 (including GST) for Tier 1 – very light cases, and includes up to eight aligners.

$3,898 (including GST) for Tier 2 – most standard cases, and includes between nine and 24 aligners.

$4,998+ (including GST) for Tier 3 – highly complex cases, and includes 25 or more aligners.

The average Linea treatment ranges between six and nine months, however, more complex cases may take 12 months or more. For very minor cases, you may see results in as little as four months.

Sounds like something you’re interested in? Take the 30-second online Linea Smile Quiz to see how Linea can help.

Always read the label and follow the directions for use.

