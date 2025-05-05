15 ways to relax

1. Have a laugh

Sometimes laughter really is the best medicine. Watch an old favourite comedy show or spend time with friends who make you laugh, and notice your stress levels drop, helping you to relax more.

2. Swap screens for books

If you spend most of your free time watching TV and scrolling on your phone at the same time, you might want to give this a crack. Taking a break from screens and reading a book instead might help you unwind more effectively.

3. Get outside

You heard it here first: being out in nature is scientifically proven to be good for your mind. Try walking in the park or along the beach – without your phone – and take in all of the sights, sounds and smells around you.

4. Muscle in

Progressive muscle relaxation can help your body release tension. Lie down and start by clenching then releasing tension in your toes, then move up the body, progressively tensing then releasing different muscle groups.

5. Make waves

Having a bath or swim might help you unwind. You could also try float therapy. This involves bathing in specialised tanks of magnesium-rich water, light and soundproofed to reduce outside stimulation, which will strip away all the tension from your muscles.

6. Exercise slowly

Vigorous exercise is all well and good, but slower forms of working out may be better for relaxation. Stretching your muscles or taking a gentle walk could help you to relax more. Or maybe give yoga, tai chi or Pilates a go – if you don’t have the cash to take a class, hit up YouTube and do a session at home instead.

7. Hang with a hound

Do you have a dog, or know someone with a very good boy (or girl)? Time spent with dogs can help lower tension and lift your mood.

8. Write about it

Lots of people swear by journalling. Writing down your many thoughts and feelings regularly helps get them out of your mind so you can feel lighter and more clear-headed. Don’t worry about spelling, grammar or writing something ‘good’ – just get it down.

9. Play tunes

Music is great for improving mood, so find a playlist of chill-out tunes or quiet classical music to help you relax whenever you need it.

10. Take a nap

If you have the time and you’re at home, taking a short nap is excellent for relaxation. Keep it to less than 30 minutes and make sure you’re not napping too late in the day, say after 4pm, so it doesn’t affect your sleep later on.

11. Use imagery

Where’s your favourite place to be? Whether it’s a beach you love or a city you enjoyed visiting, try visualising yourself at that place and thinking about how good it feels to be there. This is called visualisation and it can help you feel instantly relaxed.

12. Breathe better

Science shows that breathing slowly and deeply into your belly can have a positive impact on your nervous system, and, in turn, your stress levels. To really help you relax more, try box breathing: inhale deeply for four seconds, hold for another four, exhale for four, then wait four counts before taking the next breath.

13. Be arty

Being creative is great for relaxation because it puts you in the moment and helps get you away from stressful thoughts. Think: sketching, colouring, crafting, or creative cooking.

14. Swap coffee for tea

Coffee can increase anxiety for some people, so if you notice caffeine is putting you on edge, substitute green tea or herbal teas and see if that makes you calmer.

15. Go fish

Ever wonder why there are often aquariums at dental surgeries and the like? Watching fish swim can help relax the mind. If you don’t have a fish tank, visit an aquarium or watch an ocean documentary.

