Why Marian Keyes’ beloved Walsh Family is finally coming to TV

If you walk into a bookshop, there’s a high chance you’ll see a Marian Keyes novel on the must-read list.

With more than 20 books to her name, the Irish writer is now a well-known figure in the literary world. Her books have become international bestsellers, many of which are in the process of being adapted for film or TV, and her relatable stories have inspired people around the world.

But of all her characters, the Walsh family remains a fan favourite. Now, the clan is coming to the small screen.

We can’t wait for this one! (Image: Supplied)

Based on the novels Rachel’s Holiday and Anybody Out There, and adapted by Stefanie Preissner, who also plays Maggie, The Walsh Sisters follows Anna (Louisa Harland), Rachel (Caroline Menton), Claire (Danielle Galligan), Helen (Máiréad Tyers) and Maggie – five sisters in Dublin, Ireland, grappling with the complexities of life.

From grief, addiction and self-destruction, to parenting, relationships and sibling rivalry, the themes are relatable to a worldwide audience.

The series is based on the books Rachel’s Holiday and Anybody Out There. (Image: Supplied)

Marian can recall the first time the five actors who play the siblings got together on a Zoom call. The experience, she said, cemented why they were cast.

“The five of them were all talking over each other, exactly the way I am in my family,” Marian told The Irish Times.

“The chemistry between them was real. I believed they were a family. Then seeing them on set for the first time was just a thrill. It’s an incredible thing, watching these characters you made up in your head talking and walking around on a television set wearing sunglasses and bomber jackets.

“And the wonderful thing is they are each different, each exactly as I imagined them.”

Unlike the individual stories that unfold in Marian’s books, the magic and mayhem of family is examined in the series by weaving the tales together. It’s a chance for the sisters to exist in the same world.

Whether or not you have siblings, The Walsh Sisters hits the heart of what it is to be human – the good and bad that comes with our choices, and the discovery of who you are.

Where can I watch The Walsh Sisters?

The Walsh Sisters is available to stream now on Stan.

