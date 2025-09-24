The Office fans can’t stop talking about The Paper (and we get why)

If your comfort show is The Office and you’ve been looking for something to fill that quirky, laugh-out-loud hole in your life, we have good news.

The Paper has just landed on BINGE, and it’s already causing a stir online. The show only dropped a few weeks ago, but fans are buzzing about its mix of chaotic workplace energy, a brand-new cast, and a familiar face that Office fans will instantly recognise.

Here’s why you should add it to your watchlist before everyone else gets ahead of you.

(Credit: Binge/NBCU)

Is The Paper a sequel to The Office?

Sort of, but not quite. The Paper isn’t a direct continuation of The Office, but it shares plenty of DNA. It comes from the same creative team, features the exact same documentary crew, and yes—Oscar Núñez returns as accountant-turned-newspaper-staffer Oscar Martinez.

This time, instead of a paper company in Scranton, the cameras are rolling inside the Toledo Truth-Teller, a once-great local newspaper that’s on the brink of collapse. Enter Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson), a passionate but slightly clueless new editor-in-chief who’s determined to turn things around with the help of a ragtag staff, including volunteers and eccentric locals.

So while it’s not The Office: Part Two, it feels like a spiritual successor that scratches the same itch, awkward encounters, whip-smart writing, and that “fly on the wall” mockumentary style that made The Office such a hit.

(Credit: Binge/NBCU)

Where can I watch The Paper in Australia?

All 10 episodes of season one are streaming now on BINGE, making it the perfect weekend binge session.

If you don’t already have BINGE, there’s even a deal running until 20 October 2025: you can sign up from just $4.99 a month for 12 months (based on the BINGE Basic plan). It’s a pretty sweet way to get your hands on The Paper—plus all the other binge-worthy shows and movies on the platform, from the latest blockbusters to reality TV, crime docos, and live sport.

You can check out the offer, here.

(Credit: Binge/NBCU)

Is The Paper *actually* worth watching?

The short answer: yes.

Fans of The Office are already calling it the perfect mix of nostalgia and originality. Oscar Núñez’s return alone is enough to get people watching, but it’s Domhnall Gleeson’s Ned and the fresh cast of characters that keep you hooked. Reviewers have described it as a “slow burn” that gets funnier and more endearing with every episode and by the finale, we bet you’ll be fully invested in this dysfunctional little newsroom.

What makes it stand out is that it doesn’t just copy The Office. It has its own identity and heart, blending sharp comedy with a surprisingly timely look at the struggles of local journalism. It’s silly, heartfelt, and very, very bingeable.

If you loved The Office or just want a new comfort comedy, The Paper is absolutely worth pressing play on.

