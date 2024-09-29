Terese and Paul, and Melanie and Vic, are gravitating towards each other in Neighbours this week, despite there being several reasons why they shouldn’t. Will the two pairs be able to resist temptation or will they give in to their growing feelings?

After he took such good care of her the previous week, while she was in pain after Toadie (Ryan Moloney) left her, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) finds herself drawn to Paul (Stefan Dennis).

“Terese is in a bad place emotionally,” Rebekah, 50, tells TV WEEK. “She’s still deeply saddened by Toadie ending their relationship and is clearly struggling to process [everything]. Paul has always been a rock to Terese.”

Will Paul and Terese cross the line? (Credit: 10)

Returning the favour, Terese takes him out to lunch. While Paul doesn’t want to cross any boundaries, a light touch of his arm from his ex makes him want to throw the rulebook out the window.

“Paul gets glimpses that there’s something still there, so this gives him a renewed hope,” Stefan, 65, adds.

Susan (Jackie Woodburne) is quick to warn Paul against entertaining anything with Terese while she’s so vulnerable, and he grudgingly agrees, leaving a string of her texts unanswered – and Terese feeling the sting of rejection.

“Terese can’t understand why her best friend [Paul] has turned his back on her,” Rebekah says.

Vic and Melanie have just been sprung by Jane and Nicolette (Credit: 10)

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) has been chatting to a gentleman online with whom she feels an instant connection. Meeting up for a drink, everything is going swimmingly – that is, until his true identity is revealed when Jane (Annie Jones) and Nicolette (Hannah Monson) crash her date.

“Mel is totally gutted to realise that the person she’s been connecting with online is Vic Stone,” Lucinda, 59, says. “She’s heard all the stories about him and can’t believe, after all it took to start dating again, it’s turned out to be Jane’s ex and all-round bad boy Vic.”

“Vic is totally devastated,” adds his portrayer, Craig Hall, 50. “He finally thought he’d found someone he could see himself with, who matches his passion for adventure and that he really cares about.”

Jane and Nicolette are furious that not only is Vic back but, before seeking them out, he’s been secretly seeing one of their friends. Will Vic make things right with his family or follow his heart?