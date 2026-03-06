Who’s the richest MAFS 2026 star? Season 13 cast earnings ranked 

They’ve kept Australia entertained with their antics on Married at First Sight, but just who are the real winners of the controversial 2026 season once the cameras stop rolling?

New analysis from National Accounts, a tax accounting firm that specialises in advising Australian content creators, shows the Season 13 cast has already started transforming their exposure on primetime TV into serious earning power – and some brides and grooms are on track to generate six-figure incomes from Instagram alone.

“MAFS has become one of the most powerful influencer launchpads in Australia,” Mike Wilczynski, spokesperson at National Accounts, tells Woman’s Day. “We’re watching contestants increase their earning capacity in real time while the show is still airing.”

Mike explains that social media fame can be “incredibly valuable” but warns that it only turns into income if approached “strategically”.

“Those with large followings could be earning thousands of dollars a month if they plan their monetisation effectively,” he says.

So just who is setting themselves up for potential success so far?

Gia Fleur tops the MAFS 2026 rich list so far. (Credit: Instagram/giafleurrr)

Outspoken bride Gia Fleur is currently the top-earning MAFS star of 2026, with the experts estimating that she earns between $677 and $827 per Instagram post, thanks to her 74,500 followers.

The 35-year-old disability support worker pips all the other cast members to the post in that respect, while fellow bride Alissa Fay nabs second spot, earning up to $515 per post thanks to her 58,700 followers.

Rounding out the top five are Luke Fourniotis, Scott McCristal and Stella Mickunaite – who all earn up to an estimated $488 per post.

And Mike believes this is just the beginning. With consistent brand partnerships after their time on the show, leading contestants could conservatively generate between $8,000 and $15,000 monthly, exceeding $100,000 per year through social media partnerships and posting.

“MAFS contestants generate strong engagement and curiosity,” Mike continues. “For those who approach their platform strategically, that audience can become a sustainable business, whether that’s through Instagram partnerships, brand ambassadorships, or subscription content. Even if love isn’t on the cards, a content career could be the prize.”

Mike claims follower growth is “one of the clearest indicators of public sentiment”, and says there are some contestants who have seen a rapid rise in their stock in a short space of time.

“When viewers feel invested in someone’s journey, they don’t just tune in, they actively choose to follow them,” he explains. “Rapid growth in such a short timeframe is a strong signal of audience support.”

Mike points to MAFS star Stella who has seen her Instagram following increase by a staggering 441 per cent in 14 days.

Stella has seen a huge increase in followers. (Credit: Instagram/mickstella_)

“An increase of that size in just two weeks is exceptional,” the expert says. “It reflects genuine emotional engagement from viewers.”

Other breakout stars include Luke, who has nearly doubled his following, as well as Danny Hewitt who has done the same.

On the brides’ side Rachel Gilmore and Rebecca Zukowski have seen triple-digit growth, signalling strong audience backing.

Meanwhile, Alissa Fay continues to convert on-screen presence into commercial potential, growing 75 per cent and now sitting in a sponsored post earning bracket of $414 to $515, the experts say.

“MAFS has become one of Australia’s most powerful influencer launchpads,” Mike says. “The contestants seeing the biggest growth over two weeks are the ones resonating most with audiences, and that kind of momentum can quickly translate into long-term earning potential.”

