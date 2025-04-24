While Arlene Silver has largely stayed out of the spotlight, she has played a significant role in the life of entertainment icon Dick Van Dyke for over a decade.

The couple, who have been married since 2012, have drawn attention not only for their long-standing relationship but also for their significant age gap of 46 years.

In an interview with People in April 2025, Dick shared, “Everybody said it wouldn’t work,” before Arlene added, “Yeah. I mean it’s like eerie how well it works. People the same age don’t last.”

With the Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang actor seven months away from turning 100, we have put together everything to know about his partner in crime, Arlene Silver.

WHO IS ARLENE SILVER?

Arlene Silver is best known as the wife of actor and comedian Dick Van Dyke. She is a makeup artist by profession and has worked in the entertainment industry for years.

Born on September 21 1971 in New York, she later moved to California where she pursued a career in the entertainment industry.

With a passion for beauty and styling, Arlene built a career behind the scenes, working on film sets and live events, including the 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards — the event where she first met her husband.

ARLENE SILVER AND DICK VAN DYKE

Arlene and Dick met in 2006 at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards where Arlene was working as a makeup artist and Dick was there as a guest.

At first the pair were friends, with Arlene hired to work on one of his projects.

“I remember seeing Dick at the catering table with his bow tie and his big smile. Right when I sat down, he was sitting next to me. He said, ‘Hi, I’m Dick.’ The first thing I asked him was, ‘Weren’t you in Mary Poppins?’ I wasn’t sure,” she shared to the Huffington Post in 2013.

“I knew who he was but I wasn’t sure why I knew who he was. I was not familiar with all his work. He has so much work I can’t believe I missed it.”

In February 2012, Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver were married in a private Leap Day ceremony in Malibu. At the time, Dick was 86 years old, while Arlene was 40.

The actor has since spoken more of their initial meeting telling People in 2025, “I had never said hello to a strange girl in my life. I was too scared. But I was at a show backstage and she walked by, and for some reason, I just jumped up and said, ‘Hi, I’m Dick.’ There’s something about her and got me, and I was right.”

A shared passion for singing and dancing has been a strong bond between the couple throughout their marriage. They often perform together in Vantastix, an acappella group that Dick formed years ago.

“Mostly we sing and dance together,” the 99-year-old told the Malibu Times.

“I’ve learned so many songs with Dick. Countless,” Arlene shared in the same interview. “He loves to sing all the time, and since we can’t always have a band here or the Vantastix, I always want to keep him singing.”

DOES ARLENE SILVER HAVE CHILDREN?

Whilst she does not have biological children of her own, she is a loving stepmother to Barry, Stacy, Carrie Beth and Christian who are Dick’s children from his previous marriage to Margie Willett.

“My grandkids call her Grandma,” Dick shared with People. “My four kids just love her.”

