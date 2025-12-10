Hidden sacrifice behind Bec Hewitt’s red carpet return: ‘Such great respect’

It’s a photo that whisked some fans right back to the mid 2000s: Bec and Lleyton Hewitt proudly posing together on the red carpet.

On December 8, the duo – once regarded as Australia’s answer to Posh and Becks – revisited the red carpet for a rare appearance as a couple.

Social media lit up: “Bec, you look stunning and what a wonderful family you have,” one nostalgic fan wrote. “I can remember when I heard the breaking news of you and Lleyton I thought how fab. Today I have such great respect for you and your crew.”

Bec and Lleyton proudly posed beside their budding tennis star son, Cruz. (Credit: Getty)

Back in the Noughties, the young Home and Away actress and world-famous tennis star were a celebrity golden couple – a potent mix of sporting prowess and popular culture.

This time, between them, stood their 16-year-old son, Cruz – a budding tennis star who was being honoured at the 2025 Newcombe Medal in Melbourne.

As if to underscore the passage of time, the teenager towered over Bec, 42, as she stood beside him in a sleek, satin Miu Miu dress with spaghetti straps, and the event saw him scoop an award for Male Junior Athlete of the Year.

But it’s in no small part thanks to Bec that Cruz has been able to follow his tennis dreams at all.

Bec and Lleyton together in their Posh & Becks days in 2011. (Credit: Getty)

Just like she did for Lleyton in the early years of their marriage, Bec has focused on supporting her kids – Cruz, and his sisters Mia, 20, and Ava, 15, as they forge their own paths.

“It was never a choice – a decision – that I made [to quit acting],” Bec told Stellar in 2018. “It just naturally happened because, obviously, I wanted to be there with the kids. I don’t want to miss anything.”

At the time, Bec said she was “fortunate” to be travelling with Lleyton and see “wonderful places” and create memories with her children.

“I am with the kids all the time.” she shared. “Every minute of the day. And I love it.”

And yet with that love has also come sacrifice, as Lleyton candidly revealed as he was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame at a gala dinner in November 2025.

In his acceptance speech he spoke emotionally about his wife’s role in his achievements.

Lleyton described Bec as his “rock”. (Credit: Getty)

“It’s not easy being a partner of a tennis player,” the star explained. “Tennis is a very individual sport.

“And you do have to be selfish at certain times to be able to perform on the big stage and do a lot of the things that are gonna give you the chance to have the best opportunity to perform and Bec’s travelled the world with us and it’s a grind, and especially with three young kids, we’ve had to move base and set up overseas.

“And she’s done everything with grace and elegance and you’ve been the rock the whole time supporting me, and I certainly wouldn’t have been able to continue my career and be able to play 20 Australian Opens without you,” he went on.

“So I’m eternally grateful and I love you so much. Thank you.”

