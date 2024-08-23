Queen Mary has exquisite style. Shop her best looks here

Queen Mary of Denmark is more than just royalty – she’s a fashion icon. Once just a sweet girl from Tasmania, she’s now transformed into the picture of grace, poise and sophistication.

Whether she’s attending a gala or a casual day event, her outfit selection is always on point. Here, we rounded up some of her very best fashion moments because if you can’t be a queen, you might as well be able to dress like one!

SHOP QUEEN MARY FASHION

01 Beaded clutch Queen Mary often gravitates to wearing red, a colour that looks stunning on her. However, in this outfit, its her turquoise beaded clutch that’s truly stealing the show. Channel your inner Queen with these similar items: Marlo Ball Mesh Handle Bag, $192.40 at Revolve

Alexander Wang Heiress Flex Bag, $652.50 at Revolve

02 Tweed coat Looking both warm and chic, Queen Mary stepped out in a classic black-and-white ensemble. Her timeless look was elevated with pops of cosy texture and sleek accessories. Cosy up in a tweed coat like Mary’s with one of our picks: Alaiya coat, $117.12 from Revolve

Palm City Wool Blend Coat, $289.95 at The Iconic

03 Belted dress Queen Mary’s timeless look is brought to life in this belted, soft pink dress. Accessorised with snakeskin heels and the perfect polished bag, Mary is the picture of sophistication. Copy her beautiful look with one these beautiful belted frocks: Fia Belted Dress, $582.23 from Revolve

Judith Belted Midi Dress, $169.99 from The Iconic

04 Floral frock There’s nothing like a flowy floral frock on a breezy spring day. Queen Mary adds some personality to this sweet piece with a fun belt. Try it yourself with one of these similar styles: Ahreana Dress, $786.35 at Revolve

Beautiful Escape Dress, $199.95 at The Iconic

07 Shadow berry dress Queen Mary made headlines in this ‘Shadow Berry Print Maxi Dress’ from Me + Em, which features a gorgeous floral print, puffed capped sleeves, a tapered waistline and a floaty tiered skirt. But not for reasons you would think. Turns out, she and Zara Tindall stepped out wearing this same dress on the same day! Perhaps, the royals bought the last two because it’s now sold out. But you can still channel their beautiful looks with the picks below: Farrah dress, $431.65 from Revolve

Still in love maxi dress, $331.27 from Revolve

08 Perfectly nautical King Frederik and Queen Mary have wrapped up their summer tour aboard the Royal Ship Dannebrog with a visit to Vejle. And Mary’s outfit was the perfect to end on. Wearing nautical blue and a beautiful smile, the Queen looks perfectly polished. Shop her style with the picks below: Ralph Lauren buckle-trim ponte A-line skirt in blue, $319 at Myer

Tweed collarless short jacket, $135 at Mark & Spencer

Navy wide-brimmed straw hat, $39.40 at Amazon Au