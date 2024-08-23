Queen Mary has exquisite style. Shop her best looks here

Queen Mary of Denmark is more than just royalty – she’s a fashion icon. Once just a sweet girl from Tasmania, she’s now transformed into the picture of grace, poise and sophistication.
Whether she’s attending a gala or a casual day event, her outfit selection is always on point. Here, we rounded up some of her very best fashion moments because if you can’t be a queen, you might as well be able to dress like one!
Beaded clutch
Queen Mary often gravitates to wearing red, a colour that looks stunning on her. However, in this outfit, its her turquoise beaded clutch that’s truly stealing the show.
Channel your inner Queen with these similar items:
Tweed coat
Looking both warm and chic, Queen Mary stepped out in a classic black-and-white ensemble. Her timeless look was elevated with pops of cosy texture and sleek accessories.
Cosy up in a tweed coat like Mary’s with one of our picks:
- Alaiya coat, $117.12 from Revolve
- Palm City Wool Blend Coat, $289.95 at The Iconic
Belted dress
Queen Mary’s timeless look is brought to life in this belted, soft pink dress. Accessorised with snakeskin heels and the perfect polished bag, Mary is the picture of sophistication.
Copy her beautiful look with one these beautiful belted frocks:
- Fia Belted Dress, $582.23 from Revolve
- Judith Belted Midi Dress, $169.99 from The Iconic
Floral frock
There’s nothing like a flowy floral frock on a breezy spring day. Queen Mary adds some personality to this sweet piece with a fun belt.
Try it yourself with one of these similar styles:
- Ahreana Dress, $786.35 at Revolve
- Beautiful Escape Dress, $199.95 at The Iconic
Punchy suit
Mixing style with business, Queen Mary stuns in this business suit. Since she went bold in the outfit department, shoe chose to accessorise with simple gold jewellery and nude pumps and bag.
Make a statement with these similar finds:
- Bardot Devita blazer, $105.40 and high-waist pant, $182.37 from Revolve
- Madison Crepe Blazer, $332.94 and Lucca crepe pant, $232.56 from Revolve
White power suit
Yes, Queen! Mary smashed the all-white suit trend, and her snakeskin heels and pearl drop earrings are the icing on the royal cake.
Invest in a similar look with these picks:
- Vera Blazer, $435 and pants, $317.88 from Revolve
- Indigo single breasted blazer, $109 and Rylan tapered pants, $69 from The Iconic
Shadow berry dress
Queen Mary made headlines in this ‘Shadow Berry Print Maxi Dress’ from Me + Em, which features a gorgeous floral print, puffed capped sleeves, a tapered waistline and a floaty tiered skirt. But not for reasons you would think.
Turns out, she and Zara Tindall stepped out wearing this same dress on the same day! Perhaps, the royals bought the last two because it’s now sold out.
But you can still channel their beautiful looks with the picks below:
Perfectly nautical
King Frederik and Queen Mary have wrapped up their summer tour aboard the Royal Ship Dannebrog with a visit to Vejle. And Mary’s outfit was the perfect to end on.
Wearing nautical blue and a beautiful smile, the Queen looks perfectly polished.
Shop her style with the picks below:
- Ralph Lauren buckle-trim ponte A-line skirt in blue, $319 at Myer
- Tweed collarless short jacket, $135 at Mark & Spencer
- Navy wide-brimmed straw hat, $39.40 at Amazon Au