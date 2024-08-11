A look at Princess Anne’s softer side as grandmother

Princess Anne, 73, is celebrated as the hardest-working member of the British royal family. And when it comes to family, she’s just as dutiful as a loving grandmother.

The Princess Royal is the proud grandma to her daughter Zara Tindall’s three children – Mia, 10; Lena, 6; and Lucas, 3 – and son Peter Phillip’s two daughters, Savannah, 14, and Isla, 12

Despite her busy schedule, Anne always makes time for her five beautiful grandchildren.

Here, Princess Anne stands with her grandmother the Queen Mother, along with (then) Prince Charles and baby Prince Andrew. (Image: Getty)

While her life behind her royal title is often kept private, the documentary Anne: The Princess Royal at 70 provided a glimpse into the life of ‘Grandma Anne’.

Her son Peter opened up about his mother as a grandmother, saying: “She loves seeing them ride, she loves having them round for Sunday lunches and taking them for walks. Doing all the things that we would do as kids.”

Zara then chimed in, jesting: “We quite like leaving them on Sundays. We’ll say, ‘We’ll pick them up later, bye.”

Here we look at some of her sweetest moments with her grandchildren.

PRINCESS ANNE AND HER GRANDCHILDREN’S SWEETEST MOMENTS

01 Kisses with Mia The Princess Royal reveals her softer side, giving her granddaughter Mia a sweet kiss on the cheek as they watched Zara play in a Jockeys vs Olympians charity polo match at the Beaufort Polo Club in 2016.

02 Girl time! Princess Anne spends time, chatting with her granddaughters Isla, Mia and Savannah on day two of the 2019 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park.

03 Let’s walk the dog The Princess Royal helps her granddaughter Mia take her bull terrier dog for a walk as they attend the Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park in 2018.

04 Smile! It’s clear the two of them are enjoying themselves as Anne drives Mia around the Gatcombe Horse Trials in 2017, both with big smiles.

05 Pet the puppy The Princess Royal bends down to help her granddaughter Mia meet the cute doggie on day two of the Whatley Manor International Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park in 2015.