Prince William and Prince Harry are at war over their inheritance!

Prince Harry must be eagerly counting down the days until he turns 40 on September 15th. When he hits his milestone birthday, he’ll inherit $14 million from a trust fund set up by his late great-grandmother, the Queen Mum, Queen Elizabeth.

But the easy payday has left his estranged big brother Prince William reeling. He is adamant that his “spoilt and entitled” brother doesn’t deserve a cent!

The royal brothers were both left sizeable inheritances from their grandmother. (Image: Getty)

A royal insider tells Woman’s Day, “William’s pretty disgusted that once again Harry’s going to be cashing out and taking millions back to Montecito without lifting a finger for it.

“There’s nothing he can do about it. But if it were up to him, Harry would not be getting this payday. He’d love to see him have to wait another decade for it.”

HUGE HANDOUT

Harry’s chunk of the fortune is believed to be bigger than William’s due to him being the “spare” in the British royal family. But even more distressing for the Prince of Wales, 42 – and his wife Catherine – is the thought that Harry’s wife of six years, Meghan, will be sharing in the large inheritance.

The boost will bring the California-based couple’s estimated wealth to $89 million.

“William doesn’t think his brother is in any position to be getting this handout, especially because he’s convinced Harry will just turn it all over to Meghan to spend however she sees fit,” the insider continues.

PAMPERED ALL HIS LIFE

“William doesn’t trust Harry, or Meghan, one bit. As far as he’s concerned, the fact that Harry’s essentially being rewarded after the terrible treatment he’s shown the family – not to mention the stress he caused towards the end of Queen Elizabeth’s life – is just wrong on so many levels.”

Prince Harry is set for a windfall when he turns 40. (Image: Shutterstock)

The source adds, “All he sees when he looks at Harry is an entitled brat who’s been pampered all his life – and continues to be spoiled.”

The once close-knit brothers have been feuding since before Harry officially left the royal family in 2020.

ABANDONING DUTIES

But things between them have only become more and more strained as Harry continues his life in the US with Meghan, 42, and their two children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.

And the insider says that William’s dislike of Meghan – and what he perceives as her ill intentions – has only fuelled the bad blood with his brother.

William thinks Harry is cashing in. (Image: Getty)

“Never in a million years would he have predicted his brother would abandon his duties and swan off to America to try and build himself as this Hollywood celebrity, so he thinks Meghan is behind it,” the insider adds.

“He’s seen the lavish life they live so he has no doubt the money will be gone in a flash. The idea of Harry squandering his inheritance after turning up his nose at the family and his commitment to the crown is beyond the pale for William.”