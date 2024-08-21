Prince Christian’s been partying hard – just like King Frederik did back in the day 

Long before he met his Australian wife Mary, King Frederik had a reputation for being a party prince with a love of fast cars and even faster living. In the ’90s, he even became known as the “Casanova Crown Prince”. His list of past girlfriends included a lingerie model and a popstar-turned-actress.

And according to a Danish publication, Frederik’s eldest son Prince Christian, 18, is starting to follow a similarly hedonistic path – much to Queen Mary’s despair!

“The crown prince… parties with Dom Perignon and flashes his Rolex watch,” Se og Hor claims. “Those who have seen Frederik party when he was young now see how his son is doing the same.”

He’s just like his father. (Image: Getty)

Now a Danish royal insider says Mary, 52, can’t help but worry that her eldest son is facing too much pressure too young. And it could lead him to make some bad choices.

“Mary’s put a lot of energy and work into preparing Christian for his future, and being a very responsible and well-behaved man,” the insider tells Woman’s Day. “She surely has high expectations. And it would disappoint her if he goes in the wrong direction.”

The recent high school graduate has been enjoying his freedom, clubbing with pals in Copenhagen and at the Musik i Lejet festival. But for Mary, it’s a fine line between allowing Christian to simply “be young” while also reiterating his duty as a royal.

“It is a period right now in his youth – Danish youngsters drink way too much, and that would concern Mary,” the source says. “But if he wants to enjoy time with his friends, it will be difficult to stop him.”

Just like his father, 56, Christian is also gaining a reputation for being a ladies’ man. “There are always many women around him,” Se og Hor says. “Christian has to consider if the women are interested in him or his title.”

ANOTHER PARTY PRINCE

The crown prince has been hitting the town. (Image: Instagram)

Although Fred has shown his devotion to his wife and four children over the years, there have been times when his partying past has come back to haunt him – and his wife Mary.

In 2011, Fred was filmed dancing with a mystery blonde days before Mary gave birth to their twins, Vincent and Josephine. And just last year, Fred’s friendship with Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova was believed to have put strain on his marriage.

“It looks like Christian has inherited a lot from his father, when it comes to partying and ladies,” the Danish source adds.

But while the king and queen are no doubt united in wanting their heir to remain on the straight and narrow, it could prove tricky for Fred to lecture his son on such things, given his own rebellious past.

“I think Mary and Fred might have a strong disagreement about things like this,” the source says. “It must be hard for Fred to say much to Christian, when he can look up online how his old man used to behave!

“I’m sure both parents have had strict conversations with him about how things can spin out of control while drinking.”

CAN CHRISTIAN STEP UP?

Christian has known his royal duties since he was young. (Image: Getty)

Fred whisked Mary away for a short adults-only holiday last week, in a bid to get their marriage back on track. And a Danish insider reveals, “Things seem to be better between them. They’re also attending the Olympics in Paris.”

Their recent trip was also a test of sorts to see whether Christian stepped up as regent while they were out of the country, particularly in the wake of his partying.

“I think Fred and Mary know he is born into this job, but they will give assignments slowly, to not overload him,” the insider says. “Christian will have a more gentle way into his important role.”

‘I DON’T WANT TO RULE’

King Frederik and Queen Mary have been making the most of travelling together of late, enjoying the Paris Olympics and the Sardinian summer while they entrusted their eldest son and heir, Prince Christian, to hold the fort back home in Denmark.

But it seems young Christian may not have taken his role as regent as seriously as he should have – and was spotted living it up with his friends at a three-day music festival!

The prince of partying is at it again. (Image: Mega)

While his parents were out of the country, the teenager hung out in the VIP area at the AiaSound festival in Copenhagen’s Amager Beach.

“He was partying with his friends, not really caring too much or seeming to take his obligations too seriously,” a Danish royal insider says.

Just weeks ago, Fred and Mary were said to be growing concerned about Christian’s newfound penchant for partying, and how it might affect his future duties as the crown prince.

“I’m sure both parents have had strict conversations with Christian about how things can spin out of control while drinking, so he has to be extra careful,” the royal insider explains. “But if the partying continues like this, Mary might start to worry.

“And if it were to influence his future as King… it would be taken very seriously.”