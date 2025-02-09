RACHEL GRIFFITHS: “It felt good making a show about sex that’s funny!”

From playing a prostitute in 1997’s My Son The Fanatic, actress Rachel Griffiths is taking over the reins of an ethical brothel in her latest role on the dramedy series, Madam.

Speaking to Woman’s Day ahead of the series’ Australian premiere on Nine, Rachel says it was refreshing to portray sex workers in a more positive and truthful light.

“The funny thing is when my girlfriends and I talk about sex, we laugh about it and it’s just not serious,” the 56-year-old shares.

“Yet whenever we watch shows about sex work, that element is never there.”

In film and television, sex workers are often portrayed as tragic victims of violence and abuse, or they are nameless background characters.

After finding out about her husband’s affair, Rachel’s character Mack opens an ethical brothel to support herself. (Image: Nine Publicity)

SURPRISINGLY RELATABLE

In Madam, based on Antonia Murphy’s memoir of the same name, Rachel’s character Mack shockingly discovers her husband has been unfaithful.

With no money and no experience, Mack decides to create a new life for herself and her two sons by opening a feminist and ethical brothel staffed by a cast of colourful characters.

“Having read Antonia’s manuscript before it was published, I then immediately found something really relatable, and every woman I know is making the same equations with the jobs they do and how they organise their life,” says Rachel.

“I just though it’s going to be surprisingly relatable for those who might not think this show is accessible.”

Speaking with Who, Antonia says she shared her story with Rachel to help develop Mack’s character.

“I’d been out of the workforce for 10 years so there wasn’t really a whole lot of career options for me,” Antonia shares.

“I also liked the idea of running my own business on my own terms.”

A SECOND SEASON?

Released last year in it’s native New Zealand, Madam has racked up multiple award wins and nominations.

“It was the number one show in New Zealand last year, it went really well and I think Kiwis are harder judges of comedy,” Rachel says.

“Kiwis are the funniest people on the planet.”

Joining Rachel in the ensemble cast is Rima Te Wiata, Wenthworth alumni Danielle Cormack and Robbie Magasiva, Virgin River star Martin Henderson, and Ariana Osborne.

“I want to work with them all again on a second season,” Rachel says.

“I love coming back to a project you’ve loved as you know how the show works and the cast have already gelled with each other.”

Reflecting on her incredible career, Rachel says Madam has definitely been a highlight, alongside her roles in Total Control, Muriel’s Wedding and of course her hilarious cameo in Kath & Kim.

“It’s hard to beat the journey I’ve had with Total Control alongside Deborah Mailman for three seasons,” Rachel says.

“Every time I’m with her, I get a masterclass in acting, so that’s been one of the greatest privileges of my life.”

As for her future roles, Rachel wants to take on more strong female characters.

“I want to start playing like the head of MI5 or top dog lady bosses!”

Muriel’s Wedding first appeared on screens in 1994, and has been a cult classic ever since. (Image: Supplied)

30 YEARS OF MURIEL’S WEDDING

September 2024 marked the 30th anniversary of Muriel’s Wedding, and Rachel says she still has fond memories of starring alongside Toni Collette in the iconic film.

“It was so ahead of its time in the way it depicted female friendships,” Rachel says.

“Toni would say the most incredible people would tell her they related so much to Muriel, like Sharon Stone!”

Although there is no sequel planned, Rachel would still love to revisit her iconic role as Rhonda Epinstalk.

“I reckon she’d be running a cool club in Darlinghurst that hosts drag bingo,” she says.

Madam is on Tuesdays, 9pm on Nine.

