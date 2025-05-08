She’s well-known on Australian TV as a presenter on The Morning Show, but not many fans know that Kylie Gillies husband, Tony Gillies is also a journalist.

The journalist powerhouse couple celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary in May 2025. Kylie was just 22 when the pair married in 1989, shortly after meeting as cadets for a local newspaper in Tamworth.

(Credit: Instagram)

Both being so young, the pair agreed to focus on their careers. Which clearly worked out well given Kylie has hosted The Morning Show since 2007 with co-host Larry Emdur. Meanwhile, Tony is the former AAP editor-in-chief.

“36 years married,” Kylie began in a tribute shared to Instagram. “Our wedding anniversary was yesterday. I forgot. Tony didn’t. He is away for work but organised the flowers.”

“But here’s the thing. About flowers and marriage. The flowers came with a caveat. Over the phone Tone told me; ‘I’m glad you like the tulips, but don’t get attached to the vase. It has to go back to the florist…

(Credit: Instagram)

“It made us laugh. But kinda seemed like a metaphor for marriage. That it CAN be romantic but IS also just a little bit practical. And mundane too. 💞

“Sometimes bouquets. And sometimes the bin has to be taken out. And vases returned. And that’s just imperfectly perfect. Happy Anniversary Tone,” she concluded.

Even after all these years together, their love for one another hasn’t diminished as Kylie frequently shares heartwarming photos to Instagram of the pair attending musicals, going on holiday, and so much more.

Kylie and Tony welcomed their first son Gus in 2002. Two years later, the lovebirds welcomed their youngest and last son, Archie.

(Credit: Instagram)

Parenthood has not been a simple journey, particularly for Kylie who feels she is too “painfully aware” of the little time she has with her boys.

“Each family holiday is bittersweet as I know that it might be our last. I want to spend as much time with them as I can, but all they want to do is be with their friends, which I get – and it’s wonderful. But I end up crying on my husband’s shoulder,” she has previously confessed.

