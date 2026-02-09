“It just spiralled”: Inside Deni Hines and Nath Valvo’s I’m A Celebrity feud

When comedian Nath Valvo and Australian singer Deni Hines first entered the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! jungle, it looked like an unlikely but promising friendship.

The pair appeared to click early on, bonding quickly amid the chaos of camp life. But as the days rolled on, it became clear that jungle harmony was short-lived.

A few episodes in, viewers began noticing tension between the two, with their clashing personalities bubbling to the surface.

While the show suggested the pair eventually worked through their differences, it now seems that peace may have been more temporary than it appeared on screen.

In a recent interview with The Australian Women’s Weekly, Deni was candid about the difficulties she had with Nath during their time in the jungle – though she insisted they addressed it at the time.

“Nate and I had a great talk, too, which was good,” she said. “I sensed that Nathan was having issues. So, I was like, ‘Can I chat with you for a minute?’ So, we sat down and had a good chat.”

According to Deni, the conversation ended with mutual apologies and an understanding that suggested the issue was resolved. On screen, it certainly looked that way.

But fast forward to Nath’s appearance on The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Nick radio show, and a very different version of events emerged.

Reflecting on his time in the jungle, Nath revealed that he later came across a headline claiming Deni had left him in tears – and he didn’t exactly deny it.

“Deni did not like Nath Valvo… let me tell you,” he told the hosts.

Nath went on to explain that things went south almost immediately, tracing the tension back to what he described as the beginning of the end: singing Deni’s own song to her.

A move that may have seemed playful to Nath, but landed poorly with the singer – particularly as she had already admitted on the show that she hates that song.

“As soon as I saw her, I sang her song! From there, it just spiralled out and she wasn’t very nice to me,” he said.

(Credit: Ten)

Adding fuel to the feud, Nath revealed that unlike the rest of his campmates, he hasn’t stayed in touch with Deni since leaving the jungle.

“We have not stayed in touch!” he said, joking that she wouldn’t even be able to contact him because he had “blocked her” – before quickly clarifying that it was, indeed, a joke.

“I’m friends with everybody else. Mia [Fevola] and I call after every ep and have a big goss!”

So while I’m A Celebrity viewers may have thought the tension was squashed before the final credits rolled, it appears that the Nath Valvo–Deni Hines feud didn’t stay buried in the jungle after all.

