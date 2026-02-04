These conjoined twins had social media obsessed. Now their secret is out.

Documenting their lives on Instagram, “conjoined twins” Valeria and Camila amassed 288,000 followers in seven short weeks.

Advertisement

The glamorous duo – who say they are 25 and hail from Miami, Florida – describe themselves as having “two heads, one vibe” and explain in social media posts how their spines were “dangerously fused together” requiring several operations after birth.

Anyone taking a look at the sisters’ instagram page @itsvaleriaandcamila will see how the pair appear to embrace life to the full.

The sisters have caused a stir on social media. (Credit: Instagram/itsvaleriaandcamila)

There are photos of them posing in a bikini on the beach, eating ice cream with a friend, even enjoying trips to the snow…

Advertisement

They even share videos where they respond to fans’ frequently asked questions and encourage followers to “learn more” about them..

“People ask about jealousy but, honestly, having two perspectives means we communicate better,” Valeria says in response to a question about whether either of them get jealous.

“Exactly,” her sister replied. “It builds so much trust knowing we’re always on the same page.”

The duo describe themselves as having “two heads, one vibe”. (Credit: Instagram/itsvaleriaandcamila)

Advertisement

More posts claim the duo make one salary working as an accountant and say that they each control their respective side of the body they share.

The sisters have caused quite the stir online, with obsessed followers calling them “beautiful” and admitting they have “tons of questions”

But, now their secret is out.

They deny they are AI-generated on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram/itsvaleriaandcamila)

Advertisement

Analysis of the pair’s glossy social media shots shows that they are AI generated.

It’s something the pair deny on their Instagram stories.

“We move, we talk, we’re obviously not AI,” Camila says as her sister nods along in one video.

But News.com.au ran in-house analysis that checked for signs of fake imagery and it determined that there were “multiple positive markers of AI generation” including that the body Camila and Valeria appear to share “defies biological structure”.

Advertisement

Andrew Hulbert, an AI Prompt Engineer who specialises in the use of ChatGPT, also confirmed the pair are AI generated in an interview with Daily Mail.

The body the twins appear to share “defies biological structure” according to analysis by News.com.au. (Credit: Instagram/itsvaleriaandcamila)

“As someone who consults on the use of AI in business, processes and marketing, these images are clearly AI-generated,” the expert confirmed.

“These images are the personification of what the media thinks beauty is and there isn’t a flaw amongst any of them,” he added.

Advertisement

“This is unrealistic, certainly as more characters are added. It’s improbable to have three ‘perfect’ people with flawless bodies in the same photo.”

While experts can distinguish the images as fake, they are continuing to fool social media viewers – something a Swansea University study in 2025 found was a cause for concern.

Using AI models ChatGPT and DALL·E, a team of researchers from Swansea University, the University of Lincoln and Ariel University in Israel, created highly realistic images of both fictional and famous faces, including celebrities.

They found that partipants couldn’t realiably distinguish them from authentic photos – even when they were familiar with the person’s appearance.

Advertisement

“Studies have shown that face images of fictional people generated using AI are indistinguishable from real photographs,” Professor Jeremy Tree from the School of Psychology said. “But for this research we went further by generating synthetic images of real people.

“The fact that everyday AI tools can do this not only raises urgent concerns about misinformation and trust in visual media but also the need for reliable detection methods as a matter of urgency.”

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.