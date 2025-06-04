Sophie Delezio has grown up in the public eye with her remarkable story of survival, capturing hearts across Australia.

Now in her twenties, Sophie lives a quiet, family life, welcoming her first child, Frankie, with husband Joseph Salerno in September 2024.

While she’s kept a lot of her personal life out of the spotlight, in recent years, we have seen a glimpse into her chapter of motherhood, sharing that “Motherhood is the most beautiful adventure. It’s wonderful, exhausting, exciting, emotional, filled with so much joy and so many tears.”

“I am now back from my little hiatus, with my heart fuller than ever and my new sidekick by my side!

“Balancing work and motherhood is definitely a journey and one that I am still trying to figure out, but every moment is worth it. To all the parents out there: it’s tough, but you’re doing an amazing job 🤍,” she shared on her Instagram.

Scroll on for all of Sophie Delezio’s gorgeous family moments.

