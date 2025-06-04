Sophie Delezio has grown up in the public eye with her remarkable story of survival, capturing hearts across Australia.
Now in her twenties, Sophie lives a quiet, family life, welcoming her first child, Frankie, with husband Joseph Salerno in September 2024.
While she’s kept a lot of her personal life out of the spotlight, in recent years, we have seen a glimpse into her chapter of motherhood, sharing that “Motherhood is the most beautiful adventure. It’s wonderful, exhausting, exciting, emotional, filled with so much joy and so many tears.”
“I am now back from my little hiatus, with my heart fuller than ever and my new sidekick by my side!
“Balancing work and motherhood is definitely a journey and one that I am still trying to figure out, but every moment is worth it. To all the parents out there: it’s tough, but you’re doing an amazing job 🤍,” she shared on her Instagram.
Scroll on for all of Sophie Delezio’s gorgeous family moments.
Sophie shared a throwback from her photo shoot with Frankie as a newborn. “I am so grateful to be your mama baby boy
Looking back at these photos, I’m reminded of how much we have all grown in the best possible way. From having you in my belly to holding you in my arms, you have changed my world in ways I never knew possible.”
“Life has a funny way of forcing your hand. I’ve been longing for a break, a chance to spend time with my loved ones without the pressure or constant pull of work.
Being a creator and a new mum means there’s no such thing as maternity leave. There’s no pause button to soak in the joy of newborn life. It’s a job where you commit to sharing your world, the highs, the lows while juggling everything else in between.
I’m incredibly grateful to have this career and a community as special as all of you. But over the past month, I’ve needed to step back and re-evaluate how I want to divide my time.
With my wedding coming up, there are so many beautiful moments ahead that I can’t wait to share. But for now, my focus is on my family. These are moments I’ll never get back, and I want to cherish every single one.
I can’t wait to be back with you all soon – ready to share the highs, the lows, and everything in between.”
Their first family Christmas together, “The best gift ever ❤️💚”
“My cuddly boy ,” Sophie shared of a two-month-old Frankie.
“Welcome to the world, Frankie Our hearts are so full,” Sophie shared on September 13.