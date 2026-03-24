Rebecca Gibney reveals shock diagnosis she wishes she’d got sooner

For Rebecca Gibney, competing on Dancing With The Stars in 2025 was a huge turning point in her life.

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Previously, she admitted that the experience brought up feelings of crippling anxiety and body dysmorphia. Now, she’s revealed that it also led to an unexpected diagnosis: attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Sitting down with The Australian Women’s Weekly for a candid chat, the beloved actress-turned-host of Millionaire Hot Seat revealed that spreading herself too thin last year led to somewhat of a breakdown.

“I’m a glass half-full person and I do feel incredibly grateful for everything that I’ve got,” she said.

“The downside of that is I’m not very good at saying no. I can sometimes work myself into the ground.”

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Rebecca Gibney has revealed that she’s been diagnosed with ADHD and ASD after struggling with “some major struggles” last year. (Credit: Getty Images)

Putting herself first

Feeling overwhelmed, Rebecca sought professional help – and that’s when the diagnosis was made, at the ripe age of 61.

“After Dancing With The Stars I had some major struggles, so I went back and saw a psychologist,” she explained, adding it had “been hard” and “very emotional”.

“I’ve cried a lot more in the last few months than I’ve cried in a long time, which I thought I’d gotten over as a woman over 60,” she said. “I was like, ‘No, I’ve got all that stuff sorted.’

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“I’m still coming to terms with it because it’s answered a lot of questions from my past – my panic attacks, my years of masking, which started obviously at a very early age.”

‘Masking’ is the act of suppressing natural autistic traits to blend into social situations.

While she had a ball competing on DWTS with Ian Waite, it also brought up some mental health issues for the beloved actress. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Hiding in plain sight

For Rebecca, she says that came naturally, being an actor.

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“To an extent, it’s the job I’ve got,” she said. “You put on a happy face and go, ‘No, no, it’s fine.’ Inside you’re saying, ‘Urgh’ and recoiling.

“Even though I seemed to be outgoing as a young kid, I actually preferred being in the bush and hiding myself away.

“I would put myself in situations that I didn’t actually want to be in,” she continued.

“All the drop-down tabs have gone away,” a relieved Bec said of her diagnosis. (Credit: Instagram)

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She explained that she doesn’t really like crowds or crowd noise, or even being out in public “to a certain extent”.

Her diagnosis and subsequent treatment, she says, has finally brought some much-needed calm and clarity to her life after decades of confusion and chaos.

“All the drop-down tabs have gone away,” she said.

“There’s that slight mourning – gosh, if I’d known this 40, 50 years ago, would I have gone through all the stuff that I went through? Maybe it would have made my high school years easier because, you know, I did have a lot of mental health struggles.

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“It is a sense of grief.”

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